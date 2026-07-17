Emerita Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has appointed Ian Fodie as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Gregory Duras is no longer serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Fodie has over 35 years of experience in high-growth industries, including biotechnology, life-sciences, technology, exploration and development, and entertainment, with international activities focused on intangible and real properties. He has a track record of identifying and improving profitability and operational sustainability, with more than 25 years of public company experience. Mr. Fodie is recognized for his reputation of integrity by bankers, investment groups, shareholders, and boards.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

David Patterson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

info@emeritaresources.com

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and the Company's future plans and objectives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's ability to successfully transition its financial leadership responsibilities; risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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