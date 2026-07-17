ASSASSIN'S CREED™ BLACK FLAG RESYNCED SELLS MORE THAN 3 MILLION COPIES IN A WEEK

Strong Launch Momentum Continues as Player Appreciation Grows and New Game+ Is Announced

PARIS – July 17, 2026 - Today, Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft company, announced more than 3 million copies sold in a week for Assassin’s Creed™ Black Flag Resynced, the latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, released on July 9. The game started strong with 2 million copies sold on day 1 and this new milestone confirms the momentum. Following positive reception from critics at launch, player feedback has been increasingly positive with Steam user reviews improving to Very Positive since launch, showing strengthened player sentiment thanks to responsive post-launch support. This includes quality-of-life updates and bug fixes, as well as the recent announcement of the highly requested New Game+ mode, further enhancing replayability for the most dedicated players.

A testament to Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, originally released in 2013, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, led by Ubisoft Singapore*, is a faithful remake rebuilt from the ground up and powered by the latest Anvil engine. The game features stunning updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry-driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate captain drawn into the centuries-old conflict between Assassins and Templars. As Edward pursues glory and fortune, he crosses paths with legendary figures such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, while the fate of everything the pirates have built hangs in the balance.

The game is available on Ubisoft+**, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam (Steam Deck verified) and the Epic Games Store.

For more information on the Assassin’s Creed Franchise, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed

For the latest news on the Assassin’s Creed Franchise and other Ubisoft games, please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/.

*Along with the following co-dev studios: Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft DaNang, Ubisoft India, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, and Ubisoft Sofia

**Ubisoft+ Premium is available for $17.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at plus.ubisoft.com.





About Assassin’s Creed Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s CreedTM series has sold more than 250 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.











About Ubisoft



Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed™, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2025–26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .







© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Black Flag, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Developed and published by Ubisoft.







About Vantage Studios



Vantage Studios is a Ubisoft company founded in 2025, bringing together three of the most iconic franchises in the video game industry: Assassin's Creed™, Far Cry®, and Rainbow Six®.



Its talented developers, creators, and professionals work across studios in Barcelona, Montréal, Québec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Sofia, as well as offices in Paris, united by a single ambition: to grow these iconic franchises and craft experiences that players will remember for generations.





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