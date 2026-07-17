Skyline LASIK Introduces WaveLight® Plus LASIK, Advancing Precision in Vision Correction

Colorado Springs, CO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline LASIK is proud to announce the availability of WaveLight® Plus LASIK , an advanced, ray-tracing guided technology designed to deliver highly personalized vision correction. This next-generation platform represents a meaningful evolution in LASIK, offering a more individualized approach based on detailed measurements of each patient’s unique eye anatomy.

Recent data presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting underscores the potential of this technology. In a head-to-head comparison of WaveLight Plus LASIK and SMILE Pro, 98% of eyes treated with WaveLight Plus achieved 20/12.5 vision or better, compared to 82% of eyes treated with SMILE Pro. The study also found that all WaveLight Plus-treated eyes were within a quarter-diopter of their intended prescription, reflecting a high level of refractive accuracy.

WaveLight Plus LASIK utilizes advanced ray-tracing technology to analyze more than 100,000 data points from the eye, creating a detailed three-dimensional model. This “digital twin” allows surgeons to customize treatment with a level of precision that goes beyond traditional approaches, with the goal of improving both visual clarity and overall quality of vision.

“Advances like ray-tracing–guided LASIK represent a meaningful step toward truly personalized vision correction,” said Dr. Matthew K. Chang. “By using detailed, 3D modeling of each patient’s eye, we’re not just correcting vision:we’re optimizing visual quality in ways that weren’t possible before. While every procedure has its place, these results highlight how next-generation LASIK technology can deliver sharper, more precise outcomes for many patients.”

In addition to improved visual acuity outcomes, the technology has been associated with reduced higher-order aberrations, which may impact night vision and contrast sensitivity. The system also demonstrated strong performance in correcting astigmatism, making it a valuable option for patients with more complex prescriptions.

While LASIK and SMILE are both well-established vision correction procedures, ongoing advancements continue to refine how surgeons approach treatment planning and customization. WaveLight Plus represents one of the latest developments in this evolution, expanding the range of options available to patients seeking reduced dependence on glasses or contact lenses.

““At Skyline LASIK, our focus has always been on matching each patient with the most appropriate technology for their eyes and their goals,” said Dr. Matthew Chang. “WaveLight Plus represents an important step forward in how we approach personalized vision correction.””

Patients interested in learning more about WaveLight Plus LASIK and their candidacy for vision correction are encouraged to schedule a comprehensive consultation.

About Skyline LASIK

Skyline LASIK is a leading provider of advanced laser vision correction, offering a full range of refractive procedures tailored to each patient’s needs. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and patient-centered care, Skyline LASIK utilizes the latest technologies to help patients achieve clearer vision and greater visual freedom.

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