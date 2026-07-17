UPDATE - Award-Winning Feature Film Our Crossroads to Premiere on the Angel Streaming Platform

GILBERT, Ariz., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Life Outreach and Eleven Eleven Productions announced that Our Crossroads, an independently produced, faith-based feature film based on a true story, will premiere online today. The award-winning film streams exclusively through Angel, a media and technology company guided by 2.7 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories. The film, written and directed by Neil H. Weiss, stars Eddie Kaulukukui and Maddy Curley and was an official selection of the 2026 Chandler International Film Festival, earning honors as Best Faith/Family Feature Film.

Our Crossroads is an inspiring true story of a young couple (Maddy Curley and Titus Young Wolverton) in 1969 rural Ohio who are called by their faith to petition for guardianship of six recently orphaned siblings aged 4 to 18. The young couple struggles to keep the orphans together and create a new family in the face of many obstacles. In present-day Arizona, a photographer (Eddie Kaulukukui) taking the family’s picture hears their testimony. Their selflessness and the power of their faith help the photographer resolve his troubled relationship with God. The film also features Pat Boone, Michael Learned, Tom Wopat, Daniel Roebuck, Kevin Sorbo, and Dean Cain.

Adds Robert Fraley, an executive producer on the film and author of The Blessings of Obedience, from which the film was adapted, “We’re so excited to join the remarkable library of quality films Angel offers to family audiences across America. After winning Best Faith/Family Feature Film at the 2026 Chandler International Film Festival, we wanted to get this story of selflessness, altruism, and the power of faith to the families who could be inspired by it.”

Our Crossroads, written and directed by Neil H. Weiss, streams exclusively on Angel starting Thursday, July 16, 2026. New and existing Angel Guild members can stream the film at angel.com. For more information about Our Crossroads, visit https://ourcrossroads.movie/.

About Eleven Eleven Productions

Eleven Eleven Productions develops narrative films, consults on story development, and produces indie features and documentaries. We leverage a unique ability to see what others do not to discover universal truths that resonate with a wide audience. Let us help you find your voice and transform your story into something powerful and accessible. For more information, visit filmsbyneil.com.

About Angel

Angel is a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a rapidly growing community of 2.7 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Angel has achieved one of the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry* and the highest average domestic box office per title among all independent studios since 2023.** It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

* www.rottentomatoes.com Popcornmeter (Data sourced June 30, 2026)

** https://eshap.substack.com/p/the-next-unicorn

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