Perspective Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of VMT-α-NET Data for Oral Presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026

SEATTLE, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that updated data on the Company’s [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program have been accepted for presentation as detailed below at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 taking place October 23 to 27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. ESMO plans to release further details for regular abstracts on October 19, 2026.

Presenter Abstract Title Presentation Details Thorvardur Halfdanarson, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center Cohort level safety and efficacy results for [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in advanced somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2+)-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs): Cohorts 1–3 Abstract Number: 2396RO

Session Type: Rapid Oral presentation

Session Title: Rapid oral: NETs and endocrine tumours

Session Date: October 23, 2026

Session Time: 4:15 – 5:45pm CEST /

10:15 – 11:45am EDT

Presentation Time:

4:25 – 4:30pm CEST /

10:25 – 10:30am EDT

About [²¹²Pb]VMT-α-NET

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT-α-NET to target somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2), and to deliver the alpha-emitting radioisotope lead-212, or ²¹²Pb, to tumor sites expressing SSTR2. The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive tumors who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Interim clinical data from the study, with a data cut-off date of April 17, 2026, were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May 2026. These data included efficacy results for half of the patients in Cohort 2 and both patients in Cohort 1. Initial efficacy data for the remaining patients in Cohort 2 and patients in Cohorts 3 and 4 are pending. The Company plans to submit additional data for presentation at future medical conferences in 2026 and 2027.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging techniques that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables visualization of the specific tumor and subsequent treatment, potentially improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of clinical-stage programs in the U.S., including VMT-α-NET (neuroendocrine tumors), VMT01 (melanoma), and PSV359 (solid tumors).

The Company is expanding its regional finished drug product candidate supply network, enabled by its proprietary 224Ra/212Pb generator platform used to manufacture clinical drug product candidates, to support the delivery of patient-ready drug product candidates for clinical trials and, if approved, commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s preclinical and clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company’s beliefs that its product candidates address certain unmet medical needs; the Company’s expectations regarding regulatory pathways for its product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions with regulatory agencies and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s regional distribution and manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include that the Company’s clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and clinical development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, and in the Company’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com



ENTENTE Network of Companies

Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

