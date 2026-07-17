Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) securities between August 1, 2025 and May 15, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the true state of Regeneron’s Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study; notably, that its preliminary statistical assumptions were fundamentally flawed, that the active treatment arm was failing to achieve meaningful clinical differentiation over standard therapies, and that the trial would ultimately fail to reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint even without overperformance of the control arm. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Regeneron’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

The Complaint alleges that the full truth finally emerged after-market on May 15, 2026, when Regeneron issued a press release announcing that the “Phase 3 Trial of Fianlimab . . . did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).”

The Complaint also alleges that the investors and analysts again reacted promptly to Regeneron’s revelation. The Complaint continues to allege that the price of Regeneron’s common stock declined even further from a closing market price of $698.25 per share on May 15, 2026, Regeneron’s stock price fell to $629.68 per share on May 18, 2026, a decline of about 9.8% in the span of one day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Regeneron should contact the Firm prior to the September 14, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .