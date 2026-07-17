Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BongDa.Dev is a specialized football data platform officially operated by Nguyen Tu Trading & Investment Company Limited. The brand is

spearheaded by CEO Nguyen Van Tu, a seasoned expert widely known as Nguyen Tu Dev. The platform mission is to deliver accurate, real-time analytical data to users across Vietnam and the global sports community.





Professional Excellence & Credentials

Under the expert leadership of Nguyen Tu Dev, the platform maintains the highest standards of professional and technical integrity, backed by:

Certifications: Google Coursera, ISSQ, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management.

Google Coursera, ISSQ, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management. Industry Recognition: Proud recipient of the Sao Khue Award , Vietnam HR Awards, and the Contribution to HR Community Award.

Proud recipient of the , Vietnam HR Awards, and the Contribution to HR Community Award. Innovation in Football Data

Developed under the technical guidance of its founder, BongDaDev functions as a powerful "data assistant," offering live scores, detailed match schedules, league tables, and in-depth player statistics covering hundreds of major tournaments worldwide.

The platform ensures rapid information access through a user-optimized interface, integrating robust analytical tools that empower fans and

performance analysts to make informed decisions based on historical statistics and current performance trends.

BongDa.Dev is not just a news website; it is a reliable data ecosystem designed to connect global fans through their shared passion for the beautiful game, with a steadfast commitment to security and quality.

BongDa.Dev - Transforming football data into trusted insights.

Contact: Nguyentudev@bongda.dev