DEADLINE ALERT for EMBC, FSLR, GTM, BTU: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC)

Class Period: November 25, 2025 – May 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s guidance was misleading and unattainable; (2) segment weakness, especially in the United States pen needle market, was likely to disrupt the Company’s original revenue guidance and second quarter 2026 results; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM)

Class Period: November 3, 2025 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ZoomInfo’s optimistic plan for continued growth was undermined by slowing seat-based demand, weakening upsells and customers revising decisions to purchase AI products and develop internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, making ZoomInfo’s 2026 full year revenue guidance increasingly unlikely to be met; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Class Period: October 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Peabody’s overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company’s inflated guidance fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine’s ramp-up and Peabody’s first quarter metallurgical segment volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com