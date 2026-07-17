Turning Stone Resort Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of New Luxury Hotel, The Crescent, and Fine-Dining Restaurant, Salt

Verona, NY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new state of luxury has arrived in Upstate New York! Turning Stone Resort Casino celebrated the grand opening of The Crescent, a new 258-room luxury hotel, and Salt, its new signature fine-dining restaurant, today with members of The Oneida Indian Nation, elected officials, and tourism and business leaders. The grand opening celebration ushers in a new state of luxury travel and hospitality in Upstate New York as Turning Stone opens the first phase of the $400 million Turning Stone Evolution and transforms into New York’s Largest Meetings and Conventions Resort.

“As we prepare to become New York's largest meetings and conventions resort destination, it was essential that we elevated every aspect of the Turning Stone experience,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises. "The Crescent and Salt reflect our commitment to delivering a level of luxury and hospitality that rivals the finest destinations in the world.”

The Crescent, the resort’s fourth hotel on property, features 258 refined guest rooms decorated with modern textures, furniture, and luxury amenities. The hotel provides seamless access to Turning Stone’s world-class spas and wellness programs, restaurants, entertainment, golf, and gaming. The Crescent’s first floor is home to a new grab-and-go café, The Pantry, and Oneida Sky, a heritage shop featuring art, jewelry, and products created by members of The Oneida Indian Nation. Rome Health Convenient Care at Turning Stone, an on-site medical center offering high-quality care for guests and team members, is also located at The Crescent.

Salt, a fine-dining restaurant which highlights the best of land and sea, spans the entire seventh floor of The Crescent and stands out among restaurants in the Northeast. Two expansive terraces offer three-season outdoor dining with views of the Mohawk Valley, a gorgeous region filled with lush landscapes, agriculture, and history, as well as four private dining rooms that provide unique experiences for plated group meals. The fine-dining restaurant was developed in partnership with Elizabeth Blau, a legendary restaurateur and strategist known for shaping top dining destinations in Las Vegas and across the world. At Salt, every flavor is revealed and the menu features fresh oysters selected daily from East Coast waters, caviar service, hand-cut steaks, and fresh seafood. Standouts include caviar tacos, Bluefin tuna tartare cones, double-cut Berkshire pork chop with charred peach salsa and demiglace, a 40-ounce prime tomahawk steak with grilled shishito peppers, and maple miso black cod with salsify puree, asparagus, and roasted oyster mushrooms prepared with the Oneida Indian Nation’s Wáhta Maple Syrup.

For more information about The Crescent or to make room reservations, please click here. Reservations for Salt can be made on its website.

Photos of The Crescent and Salt can be found here.



About Turning Stone Enterprises

Turning Stone Enterprises is the parent organization for all business operations of the Oneida Indian Nation. One of the largest employers in Central New York with more than 5,200 team members, Turning Stone Enterprises’ portfolio of hospitality, gaming and recreational destinations includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino Hotel, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Market and SavOn convenience stores, an RV park, two marinas, a hunting preserve and salmon-fishing destination and Wáht a ’ Maple Farm. Collectively, these properties offer guests from across the region and around the world five award-winning hotels, nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, Las Vegas-style casino gaming, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, two concert venues and several nightlife venues.

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