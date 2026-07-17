Spreadefi officially registers a company in the United States





MIAMI, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Spreadefi project has announced the registration of a company in the United States, marking a new chapter for the platform. After more than two years of building the product, the team has wrapped up the formal incorporation process, doubling down on its commitment to growing the project inside a transparent, official structure.

This path is pretty common in crypto. A lot of projects start with technology development, product testing, and community building. The formal incorporation often comes later, once the platform has reached a certain level of maturity.

Over two years of development before registration

Over the past two years, Spreadefi has been actively developing its DeFi platform, which specializes in liquidity pool staking. During that stretch, the team has refined the tech, shipped new features, built out the infrastructure, and steadily grown its user community.

Along the way, the project has regularly posted product development updates, run an official blog, shown up at industry conferences, and presented the platform at events across the crypto space.

With that phase of development behind them, the team made the call to register a company in the United States, a logical next step in a long-term growth strategy.

Why registration matters

An officially registered company is one of the things users and potential partners pay attention to. Spreadefi's legal entity can now be verified through open U.S. public registries, which adds a layer of transparency and confirms its official standing.

Of course, registration alone doesn't guarantee business success or mean there's zero risk. But it does show the team is ready to operate out in the open, comply with legal requirements, and build an international project for the long haul.

A public team and open development

Another thing that sets Spreadefi apart is its open approach to building the platform. The team doesn't just focus on the technical side. Project reps regularly speak at industry conferences, publish content on the official blog, and share where the ecosystem is headed.

That kind of public visibility helps users track the project's progress and get a clearer picture of its long-term goals.

A new phase for the project

Registering a U.S. company opens up new opportunities for Spreadefi to scale the business, build out partnerships, and keep expanding the ecosystem.

According to project representatives, this move is part of a long-term strategy. In the years ahead, the team plans to keep refining the platform, broadening what its products can do, and strengthening Spreadefi's standing in the global decentralized finance market.

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