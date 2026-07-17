Wallace Energy manages billing, driver support, and maintenance after migration, so property owners take on no new day-to-day work

Property owners generate revenue from existing EV chargers through a flat percentage share, with no new hardware to buy and no upfront software fee

Migrating Wallace Energy's Horizon software onto chargers already installed takes about 30 minutes and carries no monthly per-port fee

Key Largo, FL, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial property owners looking to generate revenue from existing EV chargers can start collecting it after about 30 minutes of setup work, according to Wallace Energy, a turnkey commercial solar and EV charging developer based in Key Largo, Florida. The company migrates Horizon, its in-house charger management software, onto chargers a property already owns, then shares revenue from each charging session under a single flat percentage. Owners pay no upfront software fee and no monthly per-port charge. The fix, which Wallace Energy calls charger migration, targets chargers installed years ago as free amenities that now bill their hosts for electricity every month.

“Owners don't need to manage another piece of software or take on new work to start earning from a charger they already installed,” said Bobby Wallace, CEO of Wallace Energy. “Wallace Energy runs the migration and the operations that follow it.”

Wallace Energy's 2026 Charger Migration Model Requires No New Work From Owners

Wallace Energy takes over operations for every charger it migrates, handling billing and driver support along with routine maintenance, so owners take on no new work. Horizon's remote diagnostics resolve faults without a technician visiting the site, and the owner's role after migration is limited to receiving the monthly distribution. The same team also handles any hardware expansion work later, from site evaluation through installation, so a property never needs a second vendor for its charging program and stays with one accountable point of contact throughout.

Property Owners Earn Money From an EV Charger Without Buying New Hardware

Property owners earn money from an EV charger they already have installed by migrating it onto Wallace Energy's Horizon software, which turns a free amenity into a billing station without new equipment. Golf courses, hotels, multifamily buildings, and office parks routinely install chargers as amenities and then give electricity away for years, and migration converts those same units into billing stations. Drivers pay by the kilowatt hour or by the minute, and the owner keeps the majority of every session under a single flat percentage that already includes payment processing. A land lease option is also available for owners who prefer to not hold equipment at all.

Switching EV Charger Software Pays for Itself Through the Revenue Share

Horizon is the EV charger software Wallace Energy migrates onto a property's existing chargers to handle billing and monitoring, with control built into the same platform. Compatibility is confirmed up front through a no-cost site analysis, and the switch itself takes about 30 minutes, with no upfront fee and no monthly per-port charge. From there, the revenue share does the rest, and Wallace Energy earns only when a driver pays for a session, so there is no separate cost to recover first.

Horizon Software Handles Billing, Load Management, and Driver Support

Horizon processes driver payments and tracks utilization, managing electrical load in real time so a site never exceeds its power limit. Drivers get a 24/7 toll-free support line and remote diagnostic repair, with an AI self-repair capability that resolves up to 70% of faults without a field visit, part of how the platform posted a 97.65% charge success rate across 100,000 chargers globally in 2025.

“A property owner shouldn’t need five vendors to turn a parking lot into a charging site,” said Wallace. “Design, permitting, installation, and the software that runs it belong under one roof.”

How Owning, Leasing, and Migrating EV Charger Software Compare

Property owners choosing how to profit from EV chargers are generally weighing three paths: owning new hardware outright, leasing new hardware to an operator, or migrating software onto EV charging stations already installed. The comparison below breaks down each path across the factors that matter.

Decision Factor Own New Hardware Lease New Hardware to an Operator Migrate Software Onto Existing Chargers Upfront Hardware Cost Owner buys the chargers No hardware cost to the owner No hardware cost to the owner Who Operates the Chargers Owner or a hired vendor The operator Wallace Energy, after migration Who Keeps the Revenue Owner, minus operating costs Operator pays the owner for the space Owner keeps the majority under a flat percentage share New Equipment Required Yes Yes No





Migrating is the only path that turns chargers already on a property into revenue without new capital or a new operator, which is why Wallace Energy built its model around it. By the company’s estimate, public charging capacity would need three to four years to catch up with electric vehicles already on the road even if EV sales stopped today, and the company expects revenue sharing on existing chargers to move from novelty to standard practice as owners learn what free charging has been costing them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How can property owners generate revenue from EV chargers they already own without buying new hardware?

Answer: Property owners generate revenue from EV chargers they already own through revenue sharing. Wallace Energy migrates its Horizon software onto the existing units without requiring new hardware, drivers pay by the kilowatt hour or by the minute, and the owner receives monthly distributions from every session, with no upfront software fee.

Question: What does it cost to switch EV charger software providers?

Answer: The only cost is a flat percentage of each charging session, which already includes payment processing fees since switching has no upfront software fee and no monthly per-port charge. Wallace Energy charges that percentage only when a driver pays to charge, so there is no separate bill to cover.

Question: What is the difference between owning, leasing, and migrating software on EV chargers already installed?

Answer: Property owners can own new hardware, lease new hardware to an operator, or convert chargers already installed through a software migration. Wallace Energy's model covers the third path: the owner keeps the majority of each session on existing equipment and pays one flat percentage. A land lease option is also available for owners who would rather not hold equipment.

Question: Who manages EV charger operations and driver support after a software migration?

Answer: The provider manages operations after migration, including driver support and maintenance, so property owners take on no new day-to-day work. A 24/7 toll-free line and remote diagnostic repair handle driver issues and charger faults, freeing owners from managing pricing, staffing support, or dispatching technicians. Wallace Energy's Horizon platform runs this model, and owners' only ongoing task is receiving monthly distributions.

About Wallace Energy:

Wallace Energy is a turnkey commercial solar and EV charging developer founded in 2020. We manage site evaluation, engineering, permitting, utility coordination, construction, software, and long-term operations under one roof, giving property owners a single accountable partner for energy infrastructure projects. Our leadership team has collectively delivered more than 8,000 solar projects nationwide, and our in-house EV charging software provides transparent access to charger performance, driver data, revenue, and site operations. Wallace Energy makes energy infrastructure simple, competitive, and built for long-term value.