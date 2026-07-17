FixGo Expands to San Diego with 20 New Partner Shops, Growing Its Southern California Network Past 200 Locations

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixGo, an online tire retailer known for fast delivery and local installation across the Greater Los Angeles area, has expanded into San Diego County, adding 20 partner installation shops effective July 2, 2026. FixGo now works with more than 200 partner shops across the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

The new San Diego locations include shops in Chula Vista, National City, Escondido, and the Convoy and Miramar areas of San Diego. Customers order tires at FixGo.com, choose a nearby partner shop, and book installation — paying online at checkout, with all-inclusive pricing that covers the tires, delivery, and installation and no separate payment at the shop.





Shipping is free on all tires except oversized ones, taking one to three business days in the Los Angeles area and three to five business days in San Diego; select popular products arrive as fast as the next day. FixGo also offers a price-match guarantee and installment payments through Klarna and Affirm.

On the independent review platform Trustpilot, FixGo holds a rating of 4.8 across more than 3,700 reviews, with customers most often citing price, service, and product selection.

"San Diego drivers face the same demands as their Los Angeles counterparts — long commutes, extreme inland heat, and everything from coastal moisture to mountain trips," said Jesus Rosales, a FixGo spokesperson. "Extending our partner network to San Diego means more drivers can get the right tire, delivered fast and installed by a trusted local shop, with transparent, all-inclusive pricing."

FixGo partners with more than 100 tire brands and offers a 30-day return policy. For more information, visit FixGo.com.

About FixGo

FixGo is an online tire retailer serving the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. Through a network of more than 200 vetted partner installation shops, it combines online purchasing with fast, free delivery on most tires and professional local installation.

Media Contact

Company: FixGo

Contact Person: Jesus Rosales

Email: fixgoofficial@fixgo.com

Website: https://www.fixgo.com/

Telephone: 888-693-4946

City: Montebello

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52046428-7766-466d-8579-c4aea7087e16