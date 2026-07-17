Malibu Boats Named a Finalist in 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee Contest

LOUDON, Tenn., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats and marine services, today announced that Malibu Boats has been named a 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee finalist.

Public voting is now open and free to participate, with supporters able to cast one vote per day through Wednesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. CT. To vote for Malibu Boats, visit: https://coolestthingmadeintn.com/vote/

Hosted annually by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the competition celebrates the innovation and manufacturing excellence of products made across the state while giving the public the opportunity to vote for their favorite Tennessee-made product.

"We're honored to be recognized among Tennessee's most innovative manufacturers," said Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. "For more than four decades, our team in Loudon has built world-class boats known for their performance, quality and craftsmanship. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the manufacturing excellence that drives everything we do."

To learn more about the Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee contest, visit coolestthingmadeintn.com .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is among the market leaders in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, among the market leaders in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, among the market leaders in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands, and among the market leaders in the premium adventure dayboat market with its Saxdor brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , www.maverickboatgroup.com , or www.saxdoryachts.com

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