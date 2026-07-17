AlkaLean Releases Updated 2026 Details About Its Natural GLP-1 Supplement Ingredient List with Baking Soda Recipe, Pricing, Refund Policy & Customer Service Support

Largo, FL, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. AlkaLean is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any supplement regimen, particularly when taking medication, managing a medical condition, or during pregnancy or nursing.

AlkaLean is a capsule-form dietary supplement designed for the weight management category. Each serving is one capsule, with 30 servings per bottle. AlkaLean combines a prebiotic fiber, a resistant starch, and a probiotic blend, and it's designed to support the body's natural GLP-1 activity as part of a broader approach to appetite control and metabolic wellness.

AlkaLean is a supplement, not a prescription medication. It's not a GLP-1 receptor agonist and has no relationship to prescription GLP-1 therapies such as semaglutide-based treatments. AlkaLean is intended for use alongside a balanced diet and regular physical activity, not as a replacement for medical weight management care.

GLP-1 and Weight Management: Category Context

Interest in GLP-1-related metabolic pathways has grown quickly as more information about appetite regulation and satiety hormones has become public. That's driven demand for supplements built around ingredients studied for a possible role in supporting natural metabolic signaling — a different category entirely from prescription GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, which require a physician's prescription and work through a different mechanism.

AlkaLean Ingredient Sourcing and Formulation

AlkaLean's formulation includes three components. Chicory Root Inulin, a prebiotic fiber, is included at 211 mg per serving and is designed to support the body's natural GLP-1 activity through its role in digestive and metabolic function. Potato Resistant Starch is included at 100 mg per serving and is designed to support feelings of fullness and healthy metabolic function. A Probiotic Blend of Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, and Akkermansia muciniphila is included at 36 mg per serving and is designed to support gut health as part of the formulation.

AlkaLean is stimulant-free and GMO-free. Ingredient selection focused on prebiotic fiber content, satiety support, and gut microbiome composition.

AlkaLean Supplement Facts Panel

Each AlkaLean capsule contains the following, per the product's Supplement Facts panel:

Chicory Root Inulin (Cichorium intybus, root) — 211 mg

Potato Resistant Starch — 100 mg

Probiotic Blend (Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, Akkermansia muciniphila) — 36 mg

Serving size is one capsule, with 30 servings per bottle. AlkaLean's directions call for one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water.

Ingredient Research Context

Chicory root inulin is a prebiotic fiber that's been studied for its effects on gut microbiota and related metabolic markers. Published research on inulin-type fructans has looked at their fermentation by gut bacteria and their prebiotic effects broadly; results vary by preparation, dose, and study population.

Separately, published research on probiotic organisms similar to those in AlkaLean's blend has examined gut-health markers across a range of clinical populations. These studies looked at the ingredients and organisms generally — they didn't test the finished AlkaLean formula, and shouldn't be read as evidence that AlkaLean produces the same results.

AlkaLean combines these ingredient categories in a formula designed to support natural GLP-1 activity, appetite control, and gut health as part of a broader weight management routine.

AlkaLean Safety Considerations

Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, managing diabetes, or taking prescription medications — including medications for blood sugar management — should consult a healthcare professional before adding AlkaLean to their routine.

AlkaLean Shipping and Availability

AlkaLean is available for purchase directly through the official website. No third-party retailer or in-store availability is confirmed for this product. Shipping options are as follows:

United States: free shipping, 5–7 business days

Canada: $15.90 shipping, 10–15 business days

United Kingdom and Ireland: $19.90 shipping, 10–15 business days

Australia and New Zealand: $19.90 shipping, 10–15 business days

AlkaLean Pricing and Package Options

AlkaLean is offered directly through the official website in three package configurations:

Two bottles (60-day supply): $158, plus an additional shipping charge

Three bottles (90-day supply): $207, free shipping

Six bottles (180-day supply): $294, free shipping

Current pricing, the exact shipping charge on the two-bottle option, and package availability are confirmed at the official AlkaLean website at checkout.

AlkaLean Refund Policy

AlkaLean offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, with the following terms:

A return authorization must be requested and approved within 60 days of the original purchase date.

Returned products must be in good physical condition, with all originally included accessories.

The customer is responsible for return shipping costs.

Refunds are processed within 14 days of AlkaLean's receipt of the returned item.

Customers seeking a return authorization should contact AlkaLean product support using the information below.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the AlkaLean product label and the AlkaLean official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact AlkaLean directly using the information below. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

AlkaLean product support: available by phone at 888-910-7105 or +1 (323) 287-9905, or by mail at AlkaLean, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84404.

BuyGoods order support (for purchase and billing questions): support@buygoods.com or 302-404-2568.

Official website: getalkalean.com

Summary

AlkaLean combines chicory root inulin, potato resistant starch, and a targeted probiotic blend, designed to support the body's natural GLP-1 activity, appetite control, and gut health. It's offered in three package sizes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, available directly through the official AlkaLean website.

Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official AlkaLean website.