CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE STRENGTHENS THE FUTURE PHYSICIAN WORKFORCE

Colton, California, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) today welcomed 130 future physicians into its MD Class of 2030 during the university's annual White Coat Ceremony, marking the beginning of their medical education and lifelong commitment to patient care. The incoming class reflects CUSM's continued mission to educate the next generation of physicians while expanding opportunities for students from the communities they will one day serve.

Forty-three percent of the incoming class is from California's Inland Empire, representing the largest number of Inland Empire students in a CUSM MD class to date. Additionally, 32 percent are the first in their families to pursue higher education, underscoring the university's commitment to expanding access to medical education and strengthening the future physician workforce.

"Preparing the next generation of physicians has never been more important," said Paul Lyons, MD, President and Dean of California University of Science and Medicine. "The Class of 2030 is comprised of exceptional students who are committed to serving others through medicine. We are especially proud to welcome our largest cohort of Inland Empire students; many of whom aspire to care for the communities they call home. This reflects our mission to improve health through education, service, and compassionate patient care."

During the ceremony, students received the traditional short white medical coat and recited the Hippocratic Oath for the first time, symbolizing their commitment to the ethical practice of medicine and to the patients and communities they will serve. More than 550 family members and friends attended the ceremony at the CUSM campus.

"The practice of medicine is both a privilege and a lifelong commitment to serving others," said Dr. Prem Reddy, Founder and Chair of the CUSM Board of Trustees. "The white coat represents trust, compassion, and responsibility. As these students begin their journey, they also begin a commitment to improving lives, strengthening communities, and advancing the future of healthcare."

Over the next four years, members of the Class of 2030 will complete CUSM's rigorous medical curriculum in Colton while gaining hands-on clinical experience through rotations and clerkships at hospitals and clinics throughout Southern California.

Highlights of the CUSM MD Class of 2030:

Forty-three percent are from the Inland Empire

Thirty-two percent are first in their family to pursue higher education.

Eighteen percent are alumni of the CUSM Master of Biomedical Sciences program.

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at www.cusm.edu.

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