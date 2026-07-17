KAIYI X7 Hybrid and X7 AWD Launch in the UAE as Brand Expands Its Global Footprint

YIBIN, China, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 27, Legend Group, Kaiyi’s local distributor, launched KAIYI X7 Hybrid and X7 AWD in Dubai, UAE, bringing its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) offerings to local customers. Through vehicle displays, product experiences and performances, the event showcased KAIYI’s progress in new energy mobility and intelligent AWD technology.

The two models expand local choices for family travel, daily commuting and long-distance journeys.

Two Models Launch in a Product Experience

KAIYI unveiled both models with a technology-led stage presentation and visual effects. Guests explored the vehicles up close, gaining a clearer view of the brand’s product strengths, design and new energy capabilities.





KAIYI X7 Hybrid and X7 AWD UAE Launch Event

Guests explored the vehicles up close, gaining a clearer view of the brand’s product strengths, design and new energy capabilities. A KAIYI spokesperson said, "Middle Eastern customers value comfort, reliability, space and performance in high temperatures. This launch deepens our understanding of local mobility needs across family travel, city commuting and longer journeys. We will continue to refine our products around regional needs and offer customers practical, comfortable, and mobility choices."

Designed for Families and Well Suited to Middle East Driving Needs

The UAE’s year-round heat, family-oriented lifestyle and varied road conditions create demand for spacious, capable SUVs. Developed to global standards and calibrated for the UAE, the X7 Hybrid and X7 AWD are designed to meet these needs.

The X7 Hybrid features an intelligent hybrid system, a combined driving range of more than 1,200 km and 0–100 km/h acceleration in 7.9 seconds. It balances responsive performance with practicality. Its 5+2 seating layout supports family outings, intercity travel and daily commutes, making it suitable for larger households.

The X7 AWD is built for conditions ranging from city roads and high temperatures to unpaved surfaces. Its intelligent AWD system dynamically distributes torque to enhance stability and control, giving drivers confidence across different terrains.

Advancing KAIYI Auto's Global Strategy in the Middle East

KAIYI continues to combine global product development with localized operations. Working with local partners, the brand is expanding sales channels, strengthening service capabilities and improving the ownership experience to support long-term growth in the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Wang Hanlu, Senior Brand Manager

Email: wanghanlu@newcowin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4dcf7f-343c-49df-9f21-02f15d670433