Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 18% Increase In Second Quarter Earnings

 | Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2026 were $1.82 million, reflecting an increase of $279 thousand, or an increase of 18%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2026, up from $0.40 for the same quarter in 2025. Net earnings increased year-to-date by $613 thousand, or 21% to $3.51 million, as compared to $2.89 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share year-to-date was $0.91 for the period ending June 30, 2026, as compared with $0.75 for the same period last year, also a 21% increase. Earnings per share for the current and prior year were adjusted for the 20 percent stock dividend, which was payable to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2026.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance year-to-date and during the second quarter of 2026, which set new records for total Assets, total Deposits, total Loans, Net Earnings, and total Capital. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having only two delinquent loans, and no additional loan loss provision during the second quarter”.

“The Bank’s Merchant Services Program continues to be one of the Company's fastest-growing business lines. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $5 million or 37% to $18 million, compared with $14 million for the same quarter last year. On a year-to-date basis through June 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $10 million or 38% to $36 million, as compared to $26 million for the same period last year”.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $519 million, representing an increase of $25 million, or 5%, over $494 million on December 31, 2025. Total deposits rose by $21.4 million, or 5.8%, to $391.6 million, up from $370.2 million on December 31, 2025. Core deposits accounted for 96.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

Gross loans increased by $21.5 million, or 9.7%, totaling $242.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $220.6 million as of December 31, 2025. At the end of the second quarter, the Bank reported only two delinquent loans totaling $303 thousand, and three nonaccrual loans totaling $1.2 million. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $442.9 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $245.6 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.94% for the second quarter of 2026. This compares favorably with the prior year’s second-quarter margin of 3.68%, based on average interest-earning assets of $414.6 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $221.9 million.

Non-interest income totaled $929.0 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2.69% compared to $1.01 million in the first quarter of 2025. Most of the decrease was driven by Service Charges and Fees and Deposit Accounts of $141.6 thousand to $385.6 thousand. The above decrease was partially offset by an increase in Merchant Servicing processing of $85.9 million to $264.7 million.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2025. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. The Company’s core efficiency ratio decreased to 52.04% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 55.25% for the same period last year. Mr. Bowman stated, “We continue to monitor our costs in the current inflationary environment”.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $712.6 thousand, reflecting an increase of $97.7 thousand, or 15.9%, compared to $614.9 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.14% for the period ending June 30, 2026, and 28.53% for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President, or Glenn Scabet CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
As of 6/30/2026  
 Jun-2026
Ending Balance		Dec-2025
Ending Balance
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$62,127,445 $45,883,735 
Cash and cash equivalents$62,127,445 $45,883,735 
   
Fed Funds Sold$9,410 $10,433 
   
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$13,741,429 $11,545,192 
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$179,151,462 $195,829,795 
Total Investments$192,892,891 $207,374,987 
   
Gross loans held for investments$242,052,000 $220,584,180 
Deferred loan fees, net($498,309) ($483,539) 
Allowance for Loan Losses($5,199,505) ($4,915,464) 
Net Loans$236,354,186 $215,185,177 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,812,300 $3,662,000 
Fixed assets, net$8,010,906 $8,117,396 
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,667,621 $1,673,768 
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,856,965 $8,728,882 
Other Assets$5,569,155 $3,527,089 
   
Total Assets$519,300,879 $494,163,469 
   
Liabilities  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$189,782,502 $181,348,771 
Interest-bearing$201,822,646 $188,819,543 
Total Deposits$391,605,148 $370,168,314 
   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$0 $0 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$60,000,000 $60,000,000 
Subordinated debt$10,000,000 $10,000,000 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000 $3,093,000 
Accrued interest payable$203,509 $133,875 
Other Liabilities$2,062,580 $2,022,314 
Total Liabilities$466,964,237 $445,417,503 
   
Shareholder Equity  
Common Stock **$10,502,558 $10,502,558 
Retained Earnings$43,410,831 $39,905,329 
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities($1,576,748) ($1,661,921) 
Total Shareholders' Equity$52,336,641 $48,745,966 
   
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity$519,300,879 $494,163,469 
   
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,854,364 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2026 and 12/31/2025


Consolidated Statements of Net Income     
As of 6/30/2026     
 Jun-2026
QTD Balance		Jun-2025
QTD Balance		Jun-2026
YTD Balance		Jun-2025
YTD Balance		 
Interest Income     
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,973,170$3,373,949 $7,834,994$6,695,566 
Interest on Investment Securities$1,837,689$1,776,975 $3,757,206$3,479,765 
Other Interest Income$142,504$176,702 $322,269$433,028 
Total Interest Income$5,953,363$5,327,626 $11,914,469$10,608,359 
      
Interest Expense     
Interest on Deposits$1,103,727$1,255,426 $2,190,076$2,445,727 
Interest on Borrowings$499,262$273,228 $908,151$743,147 
Total Interest Expense$1,602,989$1,528,654 $3,098,227$3,188,874 
      
Net Interest Income$4,350,374$3,798,972 $8,816,242$7,419,485 
      
Provision For Loan Losses$0($2,622) $273,337$8,082 
      
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses$4,350,374$3,801,594 $8,542,905$7,411,403 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$385,628$527,202 $806,860$1,033,560 
Interchange Fees$118,313$110,482 $228,564$216,951 
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$65,547$60,373 $128,082$118,647 
Merchant Services Processing$264,685$178,751 $506,808$320,047 
Other Miscellaneous Income$94,830$134,621 $146,502$177,814 
      
Total Noninterest Income$929,003$1,011,429 $1,816,816$1,867,019 
      
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,691,358$1,632,294 $3,485,644$3,220,764 
Occupancy and Equipment$222,258$219,906 $434,606$401,359 
Merchant Services Processing$129,020$69,552 $246,780$146,593 
Other Expenses$704,879$736,190 $1,315,085$1,466,453 
      
Total Noninterest Expense$2,747,515$2,657,942 $5,482,115$5,235,169 
      
Income Before Income Tax Expense$2,531,862$2,155,080 $4,877,605$4,043,251 
Provision For Income Tax$712,588$614,855 $1,372,103$1,150,750 
      
Net Income$1,819,274$1,540,225 $3,505,502$2,892,501 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.47$0.40 $0.91$0.75 
      
Diluted earnings per share$0.47$0.40 $0.91$0.75 
      


Financial Highlights     
As of 6/30/2026     
 Jun-2026
QTD		Jun-2025
QTD		Jun-2026
YTD		Jun-2025
YTD		 
Key Financial Ratios     
Annualized Return on Average Equity 14.24%  13.85%  14.00%  13.28%  
Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.55%  1.40%  1.51%  1.32%  
Net Interest Margin 3.94%  3.68%  4.04%  3.59%  
Core Efficiency Ratio 52.04%  55.25%  51.56%  56.37%  
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans -0.00%  -0.00%  -0.01%  -0.00%  
      
 3 month ended
Jun-2026
QTD Avg		3 month ended
Jun-2025
QTD Avg		Jun-2026
YTD Avg		Jun-2025
YTD Avg		 
Average Balances     
(thousands, unaudited)     
Average assets$471,326 $440,184 $468,154 $442,199  
Average interest-earning assets$442,934 $414,576 $439,714 $416,766  
Average interest-bearing liabilities$245,555 $221,881 $241,707 $226,466  
Average gross loans$240,180 $206,619 $233,710 $207,296  
Average deposits$369,474 $369,282 $370,986 $363,382  
Average equity$51,257 $44,617 $50,479 $43,924  
      
 Jun-2026
QTD		Dec-2025
YTD		   
Credit Quality     
Non-performing loans$1,180,393 $707,106    
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49%  0.32%    
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.23%  0.14%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.15%  2.23%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.49%  0.32%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 440.70%  695.15%    
      
Other Period-end Statistics     
Shareholders equity to total assets 10.08%  9.86%    
Net Loans to Deposits 60.36%  58.13%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 48.46%  48.99%    
Company Leverage Ratio 12.09%  11.70%    
Core Deposits / Total Deposits 96.10%  96.96%    



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