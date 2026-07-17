Immuneering Corporation Announces Grants of Inducement Awards

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, previously announced on June 15, 2026, that Andrew Gengos was named Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of July 16, 2026 (the “Start Date”). In connection with the commencement of Mr. Gengos’s employment, on July 16, 2026, Mr. Gengos was granted an option to purchase 650,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) with a per share exercise price of $4.78, the closing trading price of the Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 16, 2026 (the “Closing Price”). The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) and was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The stock option has a ten-year term and vests (subject to Mr. Gengos’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) as follows: 8.33333% of the initial shares underlying the option shall vest on each of the first, second and third monthly anniversary of the Start Date; 1.6667% of the initial shares underlying the option shall vest on the fourth monthly anniversary of the Start Date and on each monthly anniversary thereafter until the one-year anniversary of the Start Date; 3.33333% of the initial shares underlying the option shall vest on each monthly anniversary following the one-year anniversary of the Start Date until the second anniversary of the Start Date; and 0.833333% of the of the initial shares underlying the option shall vest on each monthly anniversary following the second anniversary of the Start Date until the fourth anniversary of the Start Date, such that the stock option shall be fully vested and exercisable on the fourth anniversary of the Start Date. The stock option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Nasdaq Rules”) as an inducement material to Mr. Gengos entering into employment with the Company.

Additionally, in connection with the commencement of employment of a non-executive employee, also on July 16, 2026, such employee was granted an option to purchase 32,400 shares of Common Stock with a per share exercise price equal to the Closing Price. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Inducement Plan and was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. The stock option has a ten-year term and vests (subject to the employee’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on July 16, 2027 and the remaining 75% in substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, such that the stock option shall be fully vested and exercisable on July 16, 2030. The stock option was granted under the Nasdaq Rules as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an investigational, oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Immuneering’s plans to develop, and the treatment potential of, its product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in activating trial sites or enrolling trial participants, or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

laurence@newstreetir.com

Media Contact:

David Caouette

dcaouette@immuneering.com