GPGI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GPGI, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired GPGI Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GPGI, Inc. (“GPGI” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GPGI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 14, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (2) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the Proxy Statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (3) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (4) as a result, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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