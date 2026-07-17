Arizona Nonprofit Launches First-Ever Electric Vehicle Fundraiser Featuring the Iconic Volkswagen ID. Buzz

GILBERT, Ariz., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness, the Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials for childhood blindness, today announced the launch of its Ultimate EV Family Van fundraiser, featuring the organization's first-ever electric vehicle: a 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz 1st Edition 4MOTION paired with $20,000 in cash.

Running for just two weeks from July 13 through July 26, the campaign gives supporters a limited opportunity to win one of the most talked-about new vehicles in America while helping fund research for inherited retinal diseases.

The grand prize includes:

A 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz 1st Edition 4MOTION in Cabana Blue Metallic and Candy White with Dune interior

$20,000 cash

The ID. Buzz is known for its playful design, three-row seating, panoramic smart-dimming glass roof, all-wheel drive capability, and modern electric performance.

"Our community has asked us for an electric vehicle, and we loved the idea of doing something completely different," said Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. "Kristina picked this vehicle and immediately fell in love with the ID. Buzz. With its fun retro design, this is incredibly practical and unlike anything we've ever offered. We think families, Volkswagen enthusiasts, and people who want to drive electric are going to love it."

The ID. Buzz also introduces many supporters to the benefits of electric vehicle ownership, including lower operating costs, quiet performance, generous warranty coverage, and an EPA-estimated driving range of approximately 231 miles.

Founded by Arizona parents Steve and Kristina Johnston after their son Luke was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), A Race Against Blindness has granted more than $6.1 million toward gene therapy research and clinical trials since its launch in 2023.

"Everything we do is about creating hope for families facing inherited retinal diseases," Johnston said. "The vehicles help bring people together around our mission, but every entry ultimately helps move promising research one step closer to treatments that could change children's lives."

The fundraiser concludes on July 26, and the winner will be announced on a livestream. To learn more or enter, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org .

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 6,800 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

Donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org