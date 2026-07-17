Liminar Acquires Additional Shares of Crown Point

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Liminar Energía S.A. ("Liminar"), a private Argentine holding company, announces that on July 16, 2026, it acquired ownership and control of 238,289,708 common shares ("Common Shares") of Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point"), representing approximately 76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares following the closing of Crown Point's short form prospectus rights offering on July 16, 2026 (the "Rights Offering"), at a purchase price of US$0.125 per Common Share (Cdn$0.176 per Common Share based on the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada of US$1.00 = Cdn$1.4049 on July 15, 2026) for total consideration of approximately US$30,000,000 (approximately Cdn$42,147,000). The Common Shares were acquired from treasury pursuant to Crown Point's Rights Offering and a Standby Purchase Agreement dated May 13, 2026, entered into between Crown Point and Liminar.

Prior to giving effect to the closing of the Rights Offering, Liminar owned and controlled an aggregate of 46,586,828 Common Shares, representing approximately 63.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. After giving effect to the closing of the Rights Offering, Liminar owns and controls an aggregate of 284,876,536 Common Shares, representing approximately 91% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The acquisition of the Common Shares was made in furtherance of Liminar's investment objectives. Liminar may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease its ownership in Common Shares as permitted by applicable securities laws.

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