PENTAIR INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pentair plc on Behalf of Pentair Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Pentair (PNR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Pentair and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PNR) on behalf of Pentair stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Pentair has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 15, 2026, Pentair released certain second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing among other things, a significantly lowered 2026 outlook and that “the company estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million.”





The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.





On this news, Pentair’s stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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