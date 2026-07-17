Vitalist Announces Notice of Meeting & Record Date

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) ("Vitalist", "we", "our" or the "Company"), a wearable operating-system focused technology company, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM MST on September 29, 2026 in person at 2100 Livingston Place, 222 3 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0B4, for the following purposes:

To receive the financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and the report of the auditors thereon; To fix the number of directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year at six (6); To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the auditors’ remuneration; Re-approving the Amended and Restated 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and Transacting such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.



The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Meeting is August 12, 2026. The Notice of Meeting & Record Date is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

For more information visit: www.vitalist.co | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

Join the Vitalist distribution list: www.vitalist.co/investors

Investor Relations Contact

For further information about Vitalist Inc. please contact:

Kalvie Legat, CEO

Vitalist

+1 (403) 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking information regarding the scheduled date, time, and location of the Meeting, the record date of August 12, 2026, and the proposed business to be transacted at the Meeting, including the election of six (6) directors, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditors, and the re-approval of the Amended and Restated 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable (including that the Meeting will be held at the scheduled time and place, and that shareholders will consider and vote on the proposals as outlined), undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially ‎from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca .

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to ‎differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results ‎not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not ‎be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can ‎be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.