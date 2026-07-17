MedVirtual: Administrative Work Is Crowding Out Patient Care in Independent Practices

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the country, independent medical practices are contending with a familiar but persistent challenge: the steady creep of administrative work into time that was once reserved for patients. Insurance verification, prior authorizations, scheduling, documentation, and referral coordination have become a routine part of the clinical day, often falling to nurses, medical assistants, and other licensed staff who were trained for direct patient care, not back-office logistics.

MedVirtual, a virtual staffing platform built for independent medical practices, is speaking out on this trend, framing it not as an isolated inconvenience but as a structural issue shaping the future of independent medicine. Practice owners evaluating how to address this challenge can explore MedVirtual's staffing model at medvirtual.ai/virtual-staffing .

An Industry-Wide Challenge, Not a Single-Practice Problem

Independent practices operate with a fundamentally different set of constraints than large hospital systems or corporate-owned clinics. Without dedicated administrative departments, much of the non-clinical workload is absorbed by the same staff responsible for direct patient care.

Over time, this creates friction throughout the practice: appointment backlogs grow, follow-up work piles up, and clinical staff are pulled away from the exam room to manage tasks that have little to do with medicine itself.

This dynamic has become a recurring theme in conversations among physician leaders, practice administrators, and healthcare operators nationwide. Staffing shortages, rising overhead, and increasingly complex payer requirements have combined to make administrative work a defining pressure point for independent practices, one that affects not only day-to-day operations but also staff morale and long-term practice sustainability.

Rethinking the Structure of Practice Operations

MedVirtual's approach centers on a simple premise: clinical staff should be free to focus on clinical work. The company's virtual staffing model shifts administrative and back-office functions, including insurance verification, prior authorization support, scheduling, and referral coordination, to a dedicated team of remote, HIPAA-trained professionals, allowing in-office staff to remain focused on patients.

"Independent practices are operating with a massive, invisible efficiency leak. Every hour a nurse spends fighting a fax machine or chasing an insurance representative is an hour taken away from a patient. MedVirtual isn't just providing staff, we are returning one full month of clinical time back to the providers who need it most."

Hamid Kohan, Chief Executive Officer, MedVirtual

Rather than adding headcount or restructuring existing teams, the model is intended to work alongside a practice's current operations, integrating with the systems and workflows already in place. Practices looking to reduce administrative burden can book a consultation with the MedVirtual team to identify which workflows are best suited for virtual support.

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual is a California-based healthcare technology and virtual staffing platform that connects independent medical and aesthetic clinics with HIPAA-trained virtual coordinators. By integrating AI-powered workflows with specialized remote staffing, MedVirtual reduces administrative overhead by up to 70%, enabling providers to focus on clinical excellence while delivering a seamless patient journey. MedVirtual currently supports more than 250 practices across 20+ medical specialties.

To learn more or to find your next virtual assistant, visit medvirtual.ai or book a consultation with the team.

Media Contact

Haylie Logan

Chief Marketing Officer, MedVirtual

info@medvirtual.ai

www.medvirtual.ai