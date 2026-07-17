PENTAIR PLC INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Pentair plc (“Pentair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PNR). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On July 14, 2026, Pentair announced preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reduced its full-year financial guidance, and announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Pentair disclosed that it expected second quarter sales of approximately $930 million, representing a decline of approximately 17%, compared with the Company’s prior expectation of approximately 1% sales growth. Pentair also disclosed that second quarter adjusted earnings per share were expected to be approximately $1.12, substantially below the Company’s previous guidance of between $1.47 and $1.50 per share.

The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 guidance. Pentair now expects annual sales to decline approximately 4% to 7%, compared with its prior forecast for sales growth of approximately 2% to 4%. Pentair also reduced its expected adjusted earnings per share to between $4.60 and $4.80, compared with its previous guidance of between $5.30 and $5.40 per share.

The Company explained that second quarter performance “was impacted by a decline in Pool sales largely attributed to a more pronounced inventory realignment with major channel partners than previously estimated and worsening business conditions, including higher interest rates and inflation.”

On this news, Pentair’s stock price fell $11.35, or approximately 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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