USA Insulation of Fairfax County Achieves Perfect 5-Star Rating, Reinforcing Its Position as the Best Attic Insulation Company in Alexandria, VA

Herndon, VIRGINIA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Insulation of Fairfax County, a local branch of the national USA Insulation network founded in 1985, is marking a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 customer rating after fourteen consecutive 5-star reviews posted on Google and 5 of those were verified through HomeAdvisor. The average reflects fourteen straight five-star ratings and no reviews below that mark, a milestone the company says reinforces its position as the best attic insulation company in Alexandria, VA and the surrounding Northern Virginia region.

Attic Insulation Service by USA Insulation of Fairfax County

Homeowners across Fairfax County and Alexandria describe a similar experience in their reviews: crews that show up on schedule, careful work inside older homes with decades-old insulation, thorough cleanup, and a noticeable improvement in comfort within a day of the job. That consistency stands out in a market with older housing stock. Much of Alexandria's homes predate 1980, before any building code required minimum insulation levels.

Blown-In Attic Insulation Built for Alexandria's Older Homes

USA Insulation's attic service starts with an inspection of the existing insulation type and depth, followed by repairs to any missing or misaligned baffles so air can vent properly through the soffits without disturbing the material once it's installed. From there, crews add blown-in insulation until the attic reaches the depth, or R-value, recommended for the region's climate zone. For homeowners researching attic insulation in Alexandria, VA, that process addresses one of the most common energy-loss points in older homes, where attics were often left under-insulated or under-ventilated for decades.

What Customers Say

"Our home is 40 years old and we could feel an improvement in the comfort of our home the following day," wrote Paul M. in a Google review posted to HomeAdvisor. Another homeowner, Megan L., described her attic project this way in a separate review on the same listing: "They were able to get in, seal up the holes, and layer insulation on top. They even found some places where there was zero insulation up there."

Serving Alexandria and the Northern Virginia Region

USA Insulation of Fairfax County provides attic insulation, injection wall foam, air sealing, and crawl space services to homeowners across Fairfax County and neighboring communities, including Alexandria, McLean, Reston, and Annandale. Homeowners can schedule a free in-home assessment by calling (571)-601-3849 or visiting the company's website. USA Insulation of Fairfax County is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

USA Insulation of Fairfax County is a locally operated location of USA Insulation, a national home insulation company founded in 1985. The Fairfax County location provides attic insulation, premium injection wall foam, air sealing, and crawl space solutions throughout Northern Virginia, with installers trained and certified at the company's headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.

Attic Insulation Service by USA Insulation of Fairfax County

Press Inquiries

Our Team

jmerchant [at] usainsulation.net

(571)601-3849

https://usainsulation.net/fairfax-county

314 Victory Dr, Herndon, VA 20170