Seventh House Announces The Art Affair by Eddy Bogaert Brings Contemporary Art, Culture, and Luxury Together in the Hamptons

New York, NY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh House, the public relations agency representing The Art Affair by Eddy Bogaert, announced the successful presentation of The Art Affair, an immersive evening celebrating contemporary art, culture, and luxury, held on Friday, July 10, 2026, in Southampton, New York.

Acclaimed contemporary artist Eddy Bogaert hosted The Art Affair, an immersive evening celebrating contemporary art, culture, and luxury on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at 134 Hills Station Road, Southampton, New York.

Image Courtesy of Venus Legeon

Bringing together an exceptional community of artists, galleries, collectors, curators, and cultural tastemakers, The Art Affair offers an evening where fine art, music, hospitality, and luxury converge. Guests experienced curated exhibitions, live performances, DJ sets, signature cocktails, luxury brand activations, and exclusive networking opportunities in one of the Hamptons' premier cultural gatherings of the summer season.

Image Courtesy of Venus Legeon

Hosted by internationally recognized artist Eddy Bogaert, alongside Igor Ger with Maryam Zadeh and Rad Roubini serving as co-hosts, the event reflected a shared vision of creating a platform where established and emerging artists engaged with collectors, industry leaders, and art enthusiasts in an intimate and inspiring setting.

Image Courtesy of Venus Legeon

"The Art Affair is about bringing together extraordinary talent and creating meaningful conversations through art," said Eddy Bogaert. "It's an opportunity to celebrate creativity, foster new relationships, and experience contemporary art in a dynamic and immersive environment."

The evening featured works from an impressive roster of contemporary artists and galleries, including Eddy Bogaert, Maryam Zadeh, Rad Roubeni, Black Book Gallery, Yubal Márquez Fleites, Victor Gallery, Mazlish & Wright Contemporary, Kyle Black, Brett Loving, NotYourMuse, Jason Fox, Julia Beynenson, Ralph Ortiz, Jaja Goulbourne, Nina Hurwitz, Renata Sheppard, Mike Dreeland, Sarkis, Deirdre Imus, Alejandro Glatt, Olha Svieshnikova, M. Stachio and Mr. Ideaz.

Image Courtesy of Venus Legeon

Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to discover new works, meet exhibiting artists and gallery representatives, connect with fellow collectors and creatives, and experience an inspiring blend of visual art, live entertainment, and luxury hospitality.

As the Hamptons continues to serve as a destination for art, culture, and design, The Art Affair has become a signature gathering celebrating today's contemporary creative landscape.







Event Details

The Art Affair by Eddy Bogaert

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: 134 Hills Station Road, Southampton, NY

Attendance: By RSVP Special Thanks: The Art Affair thanks YOLA Mezcal for its generous support.

About The Art Affair

The Art Affair is an annual celebration of contemporary art, culture, and luxury that brings together internationally recognized artists, emerging talent, leading galleries, collectors, curators, and cultural influencers for an immersive evening of exhibitions, performances, hospitality, and creative exchange in the Hamptons.

About Eddy Bogaert

Eddy Bogaert is a contemporary artist whose work explores the intersection of abstraction, emotion, and human connection through bold color, layered texture, and expressive composition. Known for creating immersive artistic experiences that extend beyond the canvas, Bogaert has exhibited internationally and cultivated a growing community of collectors and cultural enthusiasts. As the founder and host of The Art Affair, he is committed to bringing together artists, galleries, collectors, and creative leaders through dynamic events that celebrate contemporary art, foster meaningful dialogue, and strengthen the cultural landscape of the Hamptons and beyond.

About Seventh House



Seventh House is a public relations and strategic communications agency representing artists, luxury brands, entrepreneurs, and cultural initiatives. The agency provides media relations, brand strategy, and communications services that help clients connect with audiences through impactful storytelling.







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