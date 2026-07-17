Fulginiti Law Secures Justice for Cape May, New Jersey, Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivor with $3 Million Jury Verdict

CAPE MAY, N.J., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulginiti Law announced today that a Cape May County jury awarded $3 million to a plaintiff proceeding as Jane Doe after finding the Cape May Retreat Center liable for childhood sexual abuse she suffered as a 14-year-old during a stay there in 1974.

The retreat center was operated by The Marianists (the Society of Mary), a Roman Catholic religious order. The lawsuit was filed after New Jersey's 2020 changes to the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse claims, which allowed survivors to pursue civil claims that had previously been time-barred.

The jury awarded the plaintiff $3 million, though the total recovery could increase to nearly $4 million with an award of prejudgment interest. The case involved no claims for lost wages or medical expenses, making the size of the verdict particularly significant because the award was based entirely on the survivor's emotional harm and suffering.

"Our client wanted to be vindicated by obtaining a verdict against the Marianists for the abuse she endured as a child more than five decades ago," said Ken Fulginiti , founder of Fulginiti Law. "She is grateful the jury found in her favor. Here at Fulginiti Law, we are honored to have helped an abuse survivor through this process and achieve a measure of justice."

Fulginiti noted that the verdict may represent a significant legal milestone.

"We believe this is likely the first jury verdict against the Marianists in New Jersey, although there have been other lawsuits involving the religious order," Fulginiti said. "We are still looking into whether there have been similar jury verdicts elsewhere in the country."

The firm also believes the verdict may rank among the largest jury verdicts in Cape May County history, although that is still being confirmed.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.