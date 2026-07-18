Sunwin Bus Showcases Green Mobility Solutions at Australasia Bus & Coach Expo 2026, Deepening Commitment to Australia's Zero-Emission Bus Market

SYDNEY, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corporation ("Sunwin Bus") showcased its latest green mobility solutions at the Australasia Bus & Coach Expo 2026 in Sydney under the theme "Green Means More." The company presented the iEV12 battery-electric city bus and the B13E battery-electric bus chassis, attracting strong interest from Australian public transport operators, government transport authorities and industry media.





Sunwin Bus Showcases Green Mobility Solutions at Australasia Bus & Coach Expo 2026

During the exhibition, Sunwin Bus hosted a dedicated product presentation featuring a corporate video and technical briefings, providing attendees with a comprehensive demonstration of the company's system integration capabilities and technological innovation in the new energy bus sector.

In his keynote remarks, Ma Zhenggang, General Manager of Sunwin Bus, said Australia is actively advancing the green and low-carbon transformation of its urban public transport system. An increasing number of local governments have announced plans to transition to zero-emission bus fleets, charging infrastructure is being deployed at a faster pace, and the Australian Federal Government has also stepped up financial support for new energy infrastructure.

"As the only dedicated manufacturer of medium- and large-sized new energy buses under SAIC Motor, Sunwin Bus regards this exhibition in Sydney as the starting point for providing advanced products and services to support Australia's transition toward zero-emission public transportation," Ma said. "At the same time, we look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of local technical standards, regulatory requirements and the industry ecosystem. We will actively respond to the market's expectations for localization and supply chains while building local service capabilities covering the entire product lifecycle. We remain committed to a long-term strategy supported by continuous product iteration."

Ma added that green and low-carbon public transportation represents not only an industrial transformation, but also a commitment to social responsibility and a more prosperous future.

The two products on display were developed specifically for the Australian market to meet the demanding requirements of RHD operation, long-haul mileage, high reliability and coastal climatic conditions.

Built on Sunwin's latest vehicle platform, both models feature a fully low-floor, barrier-free design and are equipped with advanced Cell-to-Pack (CTP) battery technology, delivering longer driving range and enhanced handling performance.

The powertrain integrates a new-generation high-efficiency electric drive motor with Sunwin's independently developed silicon carbide (SiC) auxiliary control technology, precisely optimized for public transport operating scenarios. A highly integrated thermal management system helps ensure reliable operation during Australia's hot summers, while enhanced anti-corrosion protection improves durability in coastal environments.

The B13E battery-electric bus chassis also offers a high level of scalability, supporting different wheelbase configurations as well as front and rear overhang options to accommodate a wide range of customized body applications and meet the Australian market's diverse operational requirements.

Throughout the exhibition, Sunwin Bus engaged with partners across Australia's public transport industry value chain to explore market development opportunities and future cooperation.

For Sunwin Bus, "Green Means More" means more than environmental sustainability. It also represents higher efficiency, a better passenger experience and more sustainable prosperity. This philosophy reflects the true meaning of the company's exhibition theme and embodies Sunwin Bus's long-term commitment to growing together with the Australian market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29a54cbb-df82-4ba1-a72d-04dea49ae5d9