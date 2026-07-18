Rizen Estimates Launches Exclusive Booked Estimate Appointment Service to Replace Shared Leads for Home Service Contractors

Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rizen Estimates, a lead generation and appointment-setting company serving roofing, remodeling, and HVAC contractors, announces the launch of its done-for-you appointment-setting service that delivers exclusive, pre-qualified estimate appointments directly to contractors' calendars. Designed as an alternative to traditional shared-lead marketplaces, the service focuses on booked estimate appointments rather than selling the same homeowner inquiry to multiple companies.

A Rizen-qualified kitchen remodel estimate—decision-maker confirmed and booked directly onto the contractor's calendar seconds after inquiry.

Across the U.S. home services industry, valued at more than $600 billion annually, contractors often compete for the same homeowner leads purchased through online marketplaces. These shared leads are frequently distributed to three or four competing companies, forcing contractors into a race to make first contact while also paying for inquiries that may never respond. Rizen Estimates was created to address this challenge by delivering qualified appointments instead of contact information alone.

"Contractors don't want leads—they want to be standing in a driveway giving an estimate. We sell the driveway," said Brayden Benz, Co-Founder of Rizen Estimates.

Rethinking How Contractors Acquire New Business

For many home service businesses, consistent lead generation remains one of the biggest obstacles to sustainable growth. Roofing contractors, remodelers, and HVAC companies often invest heavily in home service leads, only to discover that homeowners have already been contacted by several competitors or are not ready to move forward with a project.

Research from the InsideSales.com Lead Response Management Study found that responding to a lead within five minutes makes qualification approximately 21 times more likely than waiting 30 minutes. Many contractors, however, spend their workdays visiting job sites and meeting customers, making rapid response difficult. Rizen Estimates bridges that gap through a dedicated qualification team that engages homeowners before contractors ever receive an appointment.

How the Appointment-Setting Service Works

Rather than selling contact lists, Rizen Estimates manages the early stages of the contractor lead generation process. The company builds targeted homeowner lists and conducts human-initiated outreach using Do Not Call (DNC)-scrubbed data. During each conversation, live callers verify project scope, confirm the homeowner's timeline, identify the decision-maker, and determine whether the prospect is ready to receive an estimate.

Qualified homeowners are then scheduled directly onto the contractor's calendar, allowing business owners to focus on preparing estimates instead of chasing callbacks.

For remodeling businesses, the company also supports campaigns with targeted digital advertising and automated follow-up technology that responds to inquiries within minutes, helping convert interest into scheduled appointments while maintaining ongoing communication with homeowners who are not yet ready to begin their projects.

Exclusive Appointments Designed for Better Conversion

Unlike traditional marketplace models, every appointment booked through Rizen Estimates is assigned exclusively to one contractor and is never resold. Appointments that fail to meet qualification standards, including no-shows, wrong numbers, or non-homeowners, are replaced or credited.

According to the company, booked estimate appointments consistently achieve show rates above 90%, while clients convert approximately 33% to 35% of appointments into signed projects. These results compare favorably with the single-digit close rates often associated with shared marketplace leads.

By combining appointment setting for contractors with rigorous qualification standards, Rizen Estimates seeks to help businesses reduce wasted marketing spend while improving sales efficiency and forecasting.

Supporting Predictable Growth for Contractors

Rizen Estimates was founded with the goal of giving home improvement companies a more dependable path to acquiring new business. Drawing from marketing systems developed across multiple industries, the company has adapted its approach to help contractors connect with homeowners actively planning roofing, remodeling, kitchen and bath, and HVAC projects.

Instead of requiring contractors to build internal calling teams or manage complex lead follow-up systems, Rizen Estimates delivers booked estimate appointments that enable owners and sales teams to spend more time meeting qualified homeowners and less time pursuing unresponsive leads.

Home service companies interested in learning more about Rizen Estimates and scheduling a free strategy call can visit rizenestimates.com.





Rizen Estimates — exclusive booked appointments for home service companies.

About Rizen Estimates

Rizen Estimates is a Cheyenne, Wyoming-based appointment-setting and contractor lead generation company serving roofing, remodeling, kitchen and bath, and HVAC businesses throughout the United States. The company specializes in delivering exclusive contractor leads through pre-qualified, booked estimate appointments scheduled directly on contractors' calendars. By combining targeted homeowner outreach, live qualification, and structured follow-up, Rizen Estimates helps home service companies connect with motivated homeowners while reducing reliance on shared lead marketplaces.





Media Contact

Company Name: Rizen Estimates

Contact Person: Brayden Benz, Co-Founder

Email: brayden@rizenestimates.com

Phone: (920) 606-2580

Country: United States

Website:https://rizenestimates.com