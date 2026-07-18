iFLYTEK Launches GuideX, Taking Public Services from Answering Questions to Completing Tasks

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK launched GuideX on Friday, an intelligent interaction agent for public service environments, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026.

Conventional digital humans answer questions and stop there. GuideX is built to complete tasks, resting on three capabilities the company calls Omnimodal, Self-Regulation and Empathy-Driven.

“iFLYTEK has opened one new AI product category after another,” said Roy Lu, General Manager of Overseas Products and Solutions at iFLYTEK. “Public services are next. GuideX is a new paradigm of interaction — an agent that does not stop at answering, but perceives, decides and gets the task done.”

Omnimodal perception lets GuideX work in a crowded venue, fusing voice, face, position, lip movement and spatial context to tell who is speaking, from where, and why. With several people speaking at once, word loss stays below 1.3% and cross-talk below 1.7%; at -10dB noise, speech recognition reaches 92.1%. It supports 30+ languages, with 97.35% English recognition accuracy and 95.12% end-to-end accuracy, alongside 200+ avatars and 100+ ultra-realistic voices. The full chain, from wake-up to response, takes 0.42 seconds even under heavy load.

Self-regulation turns conversation into completed tasks. Asked how to prove savings for a visa, GuideX infers the real need — applying for an asset certificate — rather than matching keywords. Once the task is clear, a dual-track mechanism decides how to handle it: routine cases follow fixed policies, while complex ones move to adaptive reasoning. Both draw on SkillHub, iFLYTEK’s skills platform, which now carries more than 10,000 skills, extensible without code.

Empathy-driven interaction keeps the service human. GuideX reads emotional context and responds in kind. With user consent, it combines face recognition with scene memory to retain service context and preferences, so returning users pick up where they left off rather than starting over.

Deployed across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America and Africa, GuideX runs on smart terminals, all-in-one machines, transparent displays, web and mobile apps. iFLYTEK also launched the GuideX Navigator Program with eight ecosystem partners at launch, spanning government services, transportation, hospitality, tourism and smart commerce.