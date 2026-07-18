LEPAS L4 EV Set to Launch: Celebrating Football's Defining Moments with Elegant Performance

WUHU, China, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 football season ignites passions across the globe, all eyes turn to the pitch. At this thrilling moment, LEPAS, the NEV brand under Chery Group, is accelerating its global delivery efforts – infusing every product detail with the composure and conviction seen on the field. From its "Leopard Aesthetics" design language to its "LEPAS Elegant Technology" core, the LEPAS L4 EV carries the spirit of a champion, ready to accompany you on every journey you love.

On the pitch, victory is decided in an instant; on the road, true quality reveals itself in the finest details. The LEPAS L4 EV is built on the brand's dedicated Intelligent LEX Platform, which integrates chassis engineering, intelligent driving technology, and energy management capabilities – representing the pinnacle of Chery Group's "1+7+N" global R&D system. From handling stability to ride comfort, the model has been developed with "reliability at critical moments" as its benchmark – just as every touch of the ball in a knockout match comes from countless hours of refined muscle memory.

In terms of power and range, the LEPAS L4 EV is equipped with a high-performance battery pack with a net capacity of 65.05kWh, delivering an extended driving range that comfortably covers daily commutes and intercity travel. The vehicle supports fast-charging technology, allowing the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes under suitable conditions –much like a perfectly timed substitution, quick recharging keeps you ready for the next challenge.

On the intelligent driving front, the LEPAS L4 EV features a Level 2 intelligent driving assistance system. Through the synergy of sensors, intelligent algorithms, and vehicle control systems, it delivers a more relaxed and safer driving experience in urban congestion and long-distance cruising alike. This sense of "composure" lies at the heart of what LEPAS calls " Elegant Driving."

In terms of exterior design, the LEPAS L4 EV continues the brand's "Leopard Aesthetics" design philosophy. Its highly recognizable front fascia, two-tone body options, and specially designed alloy wheels create a silhouette that balances aerodynamic efficiency with a modern SUV character – striking the perfect harmony between practicality and aesthetics.

On this global stage where only the strongest advance, LEPAS is committed to developing intelligent electric vehicles that combine advanced technology, reliable performance, and human-centric design. The launch of the LEPAS L4 EV represents the brand's continued innovation in electrification, intelligent technology, and vehicle design, as well as its ongoing commitment to providing global consumers with NEVs that meet diverse mobility needs.

As a key pillar of Chery Group's globalization strategy, LEPAS focuses on the NEV market, integrating global R&D, manufacturing, and channel resources. The brand has already completed its first deliveries in markets such as South Africa and Southeast Asia, and continues to expand into core markets including Europe. The year 2026 marks LEPAS's "Year of Delivery," with the brand planning to introduce many new energy models over the next three years, covering mainstream segments including SUVs and sedans. Just as football teaches us – true champions prove themselves through performance and perseverance.

About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a global automotive company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of passenger vehicles and new energy vehicles. Through continuous investment in technological innovation and global operations, Chery serves consumers in more than 80 countries and regions worldwide and was ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Vicky Hu

E-mail: huhaijing@sdpr.com.cn

Company Official Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eddcdd7-c2c7-454d-9186-05a815a93eed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7353c7c3-48b1-410d-b71c-541f4dfa21e7