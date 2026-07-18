Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), and Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar”) (NASDAQ: FSLR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 regarding First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on its business. If you purchased First Solar shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/first-solar/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 24, 2026.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 regarding Futu’s compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. If you purchased Futu shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/futu-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 25, 2026.

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 regarding Hub Group’s financial results, revenue recognition, and internal controls. If you purchased Hub Group shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hub-group/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com