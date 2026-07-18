Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Erasca, Inc. (ERAS), Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), and Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca”) (NASDAQ: ERAS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 regarding ERAS-0015. If you purchased Erasca shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at at www.holzerlaw.com/case/erasca/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 10, 2026.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 regarding the efficiency of Nano-X’s operations and its cash burn. If you purchased Nano-X shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/nano-x-imaging/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 11, 2026.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody Energy”) (NYSE: BTU) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 regarding Peabody Energy’s Centurion mine ramp-up and anticipated growth. If you purchased Peabody Energy shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at at www.holzerlaw.com/case/peabody-energy/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 24, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com