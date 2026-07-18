Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Insulet Corporation (PODD), Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), and Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Insulet Corporation (PODD)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Insulet Corporation (“Insulet”) (NASDAQ: PODD) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 regarding Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures. If you purchased Insulet shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/insulet/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 31, 2026.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics”) (NASDAQ: PLAB) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 regarding Photronics’ high-end product pipeline and the stability of the alleged demand for its products. If you purchased Photronics shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/photronics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 4, 2026.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness”) (NYSE: PLNT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 regarding Planet Fitness’ ability to nationally rollout its Black Card price increase, membership growth, and marketing strategy. If you purchased Planet Fitness shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/planet-fitness/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 14, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com