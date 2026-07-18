Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Investors: July 27, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected ZTS Investor Summary

Who: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026

January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s product adoption.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s product adoption. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options





RADNOR, Pa., July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis Inc. (Zoetis) (NYSE: ZTS) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned City of Ann Arbor Retiree Health Care Benefit Plan & Trust v. Zoetis Inc., No. 26-cv-04401 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until July 27, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Zoetis securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/zts-zoetis-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=zts&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ZOETIS INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Zoetis is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and sells vaccines, medications, diagnostics, and more for companion and livestock animals.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prescription growth and use of Librela, a pain treatment for dogs, was weakening following FDA safety warnings of serious neurological complications; (2) Simparica Trio, a preventative for fleas, ticks, and heartworm, was losing significant market share to a lower priced competitor; (3) the company’s dermatological products, specifically Apoquel and Cytopoint, were also losing market share to competition; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Zoetis’s Stock Drop?

On May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported its 2026 first quarter financial results which showed significant decline across its Companion Animal business. On this news, Zoetis’s stock price fell 21.5%.

WHAT ZTS INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by July 27, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR ZOETIS INC. INVESTORS:

Zoetis investors may, no later than July 27, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Zoetis investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.