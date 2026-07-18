LingoPlus Expands Nationwide: Certified Translation Services Now Available Across Germany

Paderborn, NRW, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a small translation initiative in 2010 has developed into a nationwide provider of certified translations. LingoPlus delivers professional translation services for businesses and individuals across Germany, with a strong focus on certified translations required for official, legal, and institutional use.

The company was founded by Basel Layous, a graduate in Computer Science and Economics who has worked as a sworn translator and authorized interpreter since 2010. In addition to his work in the language services sector, he has founded several ventures, including the SaaS company Magnet Domain, bringing digital expertise and entrepreneurial experience to the translation industry.

“Certified translations must be precise, reliable, and accessible,” says Layous. “Our goal is to combine the accuracy of sworn translators with efficient digital processes to serve clients throughout Germany. By bridging the gap between traditional legal requirements and modern digital workflows, LingoPlus ensures that clients spend less time on administration and more time on their core business or personal objectives.”

Today, LingoPlus provides certified translations and specialized language services including:

Legal and corporate translations: Handling complex contracts, corporate statutes, and legal documentation for international commerce.

Handling complex contracts, corporate statutes, and legal documentation for international commerce. Official document translations: Processing birth certificates, marriage certificates, diplomas, and other documents required by German authorities and foreign institutions.

Processing birth certificates, marriage certificates, diplomas, and other documents required by German authorities and foreign institutions. Technical and business translations: Supporting fast-paced industries such as SaaS, fintech, engineering, and logistics with precise terminology management.

To ensure consistent quality and efficient turnaround times, LingoPlus combines a dedicated in-house team of sworn translators with a carefully selected network of authorized interpreters and specialized linguists. This hybrid structure provides the reliability of in-house quality control while maintaining the agility to handle specialized projects—from the urgent translation of an individual certificate to large-scale, multi-document business rollouts.

The expansion reflects a growing demand for digital-first translation services. As international mobility and cross-border business continue to increase, the reliance on high-quality, verified translations has become a standard necessity. By investing in secure data transmission and automated project tracking, LingoPlus has streamlined the ordering and delivery process, allowing for transparent tracking of projects from initiation to final post-delivery.

By combining linguistic expertise with streamlined digital workflows, LingoPlus continues to expand its online translation services, making certified translations more accessible to clients across Germany.

About LingoPlus:

LingoPlus is a certified translation agency in Germany providing professional translation services nationwide. The company specializes in certified translations, legal translations, and business translations for companies and individuals. By combining experienced linguists with modern digital workflows, the agency delivers accurate and reliable translations for official, legal, and business purposes.

Press Inquiries

Basel Layous

info [at] lingoplus.de

https://lingoplus.de