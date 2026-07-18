2,300+ cyclists pedal to a record-breaking $12.5M for Alberta cancer care

STRATHMORE, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three years ago, when Heidi Panych signed up for the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, she was riding for the people she loved, including a close friend whose life was saved by a donor-funded clinical trial. Last year, she pedaled through the emotional weight of waiting for her own biopsy results. By the end of July 2025, she heard the words she never wanted to hear; “You have breast cancer.”

Today, following months of intensive chemotherapy, Panych is turning her diagnosis into fuel. This weekend, she is sharing her story to help kick off the 2026 Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, joining a record-breaking community of more than 2,300 cyclists in Strathmore for Alberta’s largest community-driven fundraising event.

“Time sort of pauses when you hear the words, ‘You have cancer’, and suddenly you’re learning a whole new vocabulary,” says Panych. “The journey has been hard, and it’s far from over, but I am out here pedaling and smiling. If cancer has taught me anything, it’s that perseverance, community, and a little bit of humour go a long way.”

With more than 2,300 riders on the road, this year’s Tour smashed previous fundraising records, raising $12.5 million to power progress in cancer care in Alberta. The funding will be directly invested by the Alberta Cancer Foundation into leading-edge cancer research – including groundbreaking clinical trials – alongside crucial patient support programs and enhanced care delivered across Alberta’s 17 cancer centres.

The incredible momentum of the 2026 event is anchored by a significant milestone. Team Enbridge, made up of employees, friends and family members has officially raised a collective total of more than $10 million over its history with the event. Enbridge has served as the Tour’s title sponsor since 2010.

“This level of dedication is truly remarkable,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “We are so grateful to the entire team at Enbridge, our other teams and sponsors, and to all 2,300 riders on the road this weekend. This kind of sustained support changes what is possible for cancer patients in our province.”

“Enbridge proudly partners with the Tour because we see first-hand how these funds improve outcomes for Albertans facing cancer,” says Max Chan, Senior Vice President at Enbridge and Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “As a survivor myself, seeing our team rally to cross this $10-million mark is deeply humbling. This collective effort from all participants and donors changes lives. There is an unmistakable power in seeing thousands of people moving together toward the same goal, and that’s what keeps us coming back.”

Throughout the two-day event, cyclists will journey either 65 or 100 kilometers a day through Alberta's scenic countryside, based out of the Strathmore Stampede Grounds. The Tour is a meaningful way for Albertans to come together, honouring loved ones, friends, colleagues, and neighbours who are facing or have faced cancer.

Over its history, the Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer has raised more than $123 million to support the one in two Albertans who will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. For riders currently navigating their own treatment, the weekend is a powerful reminder that they are not facing it alone.

“This event funds the research, trials, and treatments that make a real difference for people facing cancer, including people like me,” says Panych. “I’m passionate about this ride and the impact it has on patients and families across Alberta.”

A media kit (available here) with event photos, b-roll and interviews will be updated Saturday, July 18 and available on demand for media use.

Media contact:

Ross Neitz | ACF Media Relations Advisor | 780.297.8354 | ross.neitz@albertacancer.ca

Enbridge Inc. | Toll-free media line: 1.888.992.0997 | media@enbridge.com