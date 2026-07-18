ThinkCareBelieve: Week 78 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

America is taking an important proactive approach to improve the integrity of our elections and to stop the cheating and election fraud that has been a threat to our National Security.

 | Source: ThinkCareBelieve ThinkCareBelieve

Washington, DC, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report reviewing the events of Week 78 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/18/week-78-of-the-trump-2-0-administration-2/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How is U.S. National Security threatened by China's interference in our elections—including unsafe voting systems, foreign influence operations, the placement of aligned individuals as election officials, and the movement of votes—and what concrete steps is the administration taking to counter this threat and secure future elections?
2) How did China create fake IDs to create phantom voters and what company did they use to do it?
3) How are the U.S. and the UK breaking new ground by establishing a new set of rules for the use of tokenized finance and cross-border stablecoins?
4) If more than 256,000 non-citizens have already been identified on voter rolls in just four states, isn’t it long past time for Congress to pass strong legislation requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register, regular voter roll cleanups, and photo ID to vote in federal elections?
5) What specific steps is the State Department taking to counter the reported resurgence of far-left terrorism domestically and internationally, and how is this effort being coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security and our allies to disrupt funding, recruitment, and operational networks without infringing on protected speech?

ThinkCareBelieves mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

The Seth Rich FBI Files: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/09/the-seth-rich-fbi-files/

Finding the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/finding-the-children/

Election Integrity: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/17/election-integrity/

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