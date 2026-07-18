ColestZen Official Launch 2026 | Cholesterol Support Capsules Available in USA, UK, CA & AU Market By Colestzen Supplement.

New York City, July 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2026, we announced the launch of ColestZen to support a healthy cholesterol formula, Your Ultimate Partner in Managing Cholesterol and Metabolic Health. We are excited to present ColestZen, a premium capsule-based dietary supplement meticulously crafted to support healthy cholesterol levels and overall metabolic wellness. Designed specifically for adults over 35, ColestZen addresses the natural age-related metabolic slowdowns that can disrupt cholesterol balance and blood sugar regulation. The company confirmed that ColestZen for healthy cholesterol support is being introduced in the United States (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada (CA), and Australia (AU) through its official online platform.

ColestZen combines a powerful blend of nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients, delivering comprehensive cardiovascular support in one convenient formula. Key ingredients include bitter melon extract and cinnamon bark, known for their roles in blood sugar support and glucose metabolism, as well as licorice root extract and gymnema sylvestre, which help reduce sugar cravings and promote metabolic balance. This botanical synergy is enhanced by vital micronutrients such as L-taurine, an amino acid supporting heart function, alpha-lipoic acid, and essential minerals like magnesium and chromium, providing antioxidant protection and promoting healthy circulation.

Manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the USA, ColestZen ensures the highest quality and safety standards. This capsule dietary supplement is designed to complement your existing health routine and is not intended to replace prescribed cholesterol medication or prescription diabetes medication. If you are currently taking such medications, consulting your healthcare provider before use is essential.

With a simple recommended dosage of two capsules daily, ColestZen begins absorbing immediately to support your body’s natural cholesterol metabolism and balanced blood sugar. Backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, ColestZen offers a trusted, risk-free option for those seeking natural, effective cardiovascular and metabolic support. Embrace ColestZen today and take a proactive step toward long-term heart health and metabolic wellness.ColestZen: Your Partner in Managing Cholesterol and Metabolic Health

ColestZen is a thoughtfully formulated dietary supplement designed to support healthy cholesterol levels and overall metabolic health for adults seeking natural, daily wellness solutions. As many individuals over 35 experience age-related metabolic slowdowns that can affect cholesterol balance and blood sugar regulation, ColestZen offers a comprehensive approach to address these concerns without relying solely on prescription medications.

Official Website: https://shop-colestzen.org/

This capsule-based supplement combines a unique blend of nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients to promote cardiovascular wellness, healthy circulation, and balanced glucose metabolism. Key botanical ingredients such as bitter melon extract, cinnamon bark, licorice root extract, and gymnema sylvestre work synergistically to support blood sugar balance and metabolic function. Complementing these are micronutrients like L-taurine, alpha lipoic acid, vitamins C and E, magnesium, and chromium, which provide antioxidant protection and help maintain vascular health.

ColestZen is manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the USA, adhering to strict manufacturing process standards to ensure quality and consistency. It is designed as a convenient addition to an existing healthy cholesterol routine and is not a drug or a substitute for prescribed medications. Individuals taking blood pressure medication or prescription glucose-lowering drugs should consult their healthcare provider before use.

With a recommended dosage of two capsules daily and a 60-day money-back guarantee, ColestZen offers a risk-conscious option for those looking to support their cardiovascular and metabolic health naturally. Its comprehensive formula aims to nourish multiple pathways involved in heart health, making it a valuable partner in your journey toward maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and metabolic balance.

ColestZen officially introduces its first healthy cholesterol support supplement, marking a significant milestone in successful product development.

ColestZen, an innovative capsule dietary supplement, is designed to support healthy cholesterol levels, balanced blood sugar, and overall cardiovascular and metabolic health. Formulated with a unique blend of nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients, ColestZen aims to provide comprehensive support for individuals seeking to maintain their existing healthy cholesterol routine.

The carefully crafted formula includes ingredients such as bitter melon extract, cinnamon bark, licorice root extract, gymnema sylvestre, mulberry fruit powder, cayenne pepper extract, and juniper berry powder, combined with essential minerals and amino acids like L-taurine and alpha lipoic acid. These components work synergistically to promote healthy circulation, support blood sugar balance, and provide antioxidant protection, contributing to metabolic balance and cardiovascular wellness.

ColestZen is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA, ensuring high manufacturing process standards and product safety. The brand emphasizes that ColestZen is not a drug but a capsule-based dietary supplement intended to complement, not replace, prescribed cholesterol medication or blood pressure medication.

Consumers can conveniently incorporate ColestZen into their daily health regimen by taking two capsules daily, ideally alongside a healthy lifestyle that includes proper nutrition and regular exercise. The brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, reflecting confidence in the product's quality and customer satisfaction.

ColestZen also provides dedicated customer support and a transparent shipping policy, although international shipping details should be verified directly with the brand. This comprehensive approach positions ColestZen as a promising option for adults over 35 looking to support healthy cholesterol levels and overall metabolic health naturally.

ColestZen Announces a Daily Cholesterol Support Formula for Adults

Many adults, especially those over 35, notice their cholesterol numbers creeping up despite reasonable diet and exercise habits. You might also experience symptoms like low energy or suspect circulatory issues. ColestZen is marketed as a natural supplement designed to provide daily support for cholesterol balance, blood sugar regulation, and overall cardiovascular wellness without the need for prescription-strength interventions.

The brand's marketing focuses on a concept termed a "hidden metabolic slowdown," which they suggest may contribute to rising LDL cholesterol levels after age 35, independent of dietary factors. This narrative is presented on the product’s sales page as a potential explanation for cholesterol challenges but is not a medical diagnosis nor independently validated in this review. What is verifiable is that ColestZen is a proprietary-blend dietary supplement in capsule form, intended to be taken twice daily. It is sold directly through the brand’s official website in one-time payment bundles comprising two, three, or six bottles.

It is important to understand that ColestZen is not suitable for everyone. It is not intended as a replacement for prescribed cholesterol medications. Individuals with diagnosed cardiovascular conditions should consult their healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to their regimen. Additionally, ColestZen is not recommended for pregnant or nursing women, nor for individuals under 18 years of age. The brand’s FAQ explicitly advises showing the product label to a healthcare professional before starting. This caution is particularly relevant because some botanicals in the formula, notably licorice root and cinnamon, have known interactions with blood pressure and blood sugar medications. The specific effects at the undisclosed doses used in ColestZen are unknown and are discussed further below.

Researching Ingredients, Safety

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the most effective approach to preventing and manage high cholesterol. However, for some individuals, diet and exercise alone may not be sufficient to keep cholesterol levels within a healthy range. In such cases, alongside lifestyle modifications, some people choose to incorporate dietary supplements like ColestZen into their daily routine. Others may require prescription cholesterol medications as recommended by their healthcare professional to:

Lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as the "bad" cholesterol, which contributes to plaque buildup in arteries and raises the risk of heart disease.

Reduce triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood that, when elevated, also increases cardiovascular risk.

Increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol that helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and protects against heart disease.

Healthcare providers may prescribe a single medication or a combination of cholesterol-lowering drugs tailored to individual needs. If you are exploring supplement options, you may have encountered ColestZen.





A Science-Inspired Approach to support healthy cholesterol levels and balanced blood sugar

ColestZen offers a science-inspired approach designed to support healthy cholesterol levels and balanced blood sugar through a carefully crafted blend of botanical extracts and essential nutrients. This capsule dietary supplement combines nine plant-based botanicals with nine essential micronutrients, targeting multiple pathways involved in cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Key botanical ingredients include bitter melon extract and gymnema sylvestre, both known for their roles in supporting blood sugar balance and reducing sugar cravings. Cinnamon bark and banaba leaf extract promote healthy glucose metabolism, while mulberry fruit powder and licorice root extract provide antioxidant protection and contribute to metabolic balance. The formulation also contains amino acids such as L-taurine and alpha lipoic acid, which support heart function and offer antioxidant benefits, further promoting cardiovascular health. Additionally, cayenne pepper extract and juniper berry powder are included to encourage healthy circulation and support the body's natural detoxification processes.

This comprehensive capsule dietary supplement is designed to assist the body’s natural ability to maintain healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range and support balanced blood sugar, both essential for long-term metabolic and cardiovascular wellness.

ColestZen is manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility, ensuring adherence to high manufacturing process standards for quality and safety. The brand states that the finished ColestZen formula specifically begins absorbing immediately after intake, with a recommended dosage of two capsules daily. When paired with a healthy lifestyle that includes proper nutrition and regular exercise, ColestZen provides a convenient and holistic way to support heart health and metabolic balance.

It is important to note that ColestZen is not a drug and should not be used as a replacement for prescribed cholesterol medication or blood pressure medication. Instead, it serves as a complementary supplement designed to nourish essential mineral and nutrient pathways in the body, offering a natural and balanced approach to managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

ColestZen contains 18 ingredients, divided into two categories: 9 botanicals and 9 micronutrients.

The botanical ingredients and their purported roles according to the brand are:

Bitter Melon Extract (fruit): Traditionally used in South and Southeast Asian cuisine and herbal medicine, positioned for supporting healthy blood sugar metabolism.

Cinnamon (bark): A common culinary spice, framed as promoting healthy glucose metabolism and supporting cholesterol balance.

Licorice Extract (root): Traditionally used for digestive health and metabolic balance. Notably, licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, which can affect blood pressure and potassium levels.

Gymnema Sylvestre (leaf powder): Known as the "sugar destroyer" in Ayurvedic medicine, marketed for reducing sugar cravings and supporting blood sugar regulation.

Banaba Extract (leaf): Contains corosolic acid, believed to support glucose metabolism and insulin activity.

Mulberry Fruit Powder (fresh fruit): Contains antioxidants and compounds that may support carbohydrate metabolism and balanced blood sugar.

Yarrow Herb Powder (whole herb): Traditionally used to promote healthy circulation and vascular function.

Cayenne Pepper Extract: Contains capsaicin, which may promote blood flow and metabolic rate.

Juniper Berry Powder: Associated with detoxification and fluid balance support.

The micronutrient layer includes:

L-Taurine: An amino acid supporting heart function, blood flow, and fat metabolism.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: An antioxidant compound that supports insulin sensitivity and blood sugar regulation.

Vitamin C: A well-known antioxidant that supports vessel wall integrity and arterial elasticity.

Vitamin E: Protects against oxidized LDL cholesterol and supports healthy blood flow.

Biotin: A B-vitamin involved in fat metabolism.

Magnesium: Supports muscle and nerve function as well as blood pressure regulation.

Zinc: Supports liver health and arterial wall function.

Manganese: A cofactor for antioxidant enzymes.

Chromium: Supports blood sugar regulation and metabolic balance.

Several micronutrients, including vitamins C and E, magnesium, and chromium, have well-established research supporting their roles in cardiovascular and metabolic health. However, this general research does not confirm the effects of ColestZen’s specific formula or undisclosed ingredient dosages.





The company states that ColestZen is designed to complement wellness-focused routines by supporting several areas that many people consider important when working toward healthy lifestyle goals, including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, promoting balanced blood sugar, supporting cardiovascular function, and enhancing metabolic balance

Supports healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range

Promotes balanced blood sugar and glucose metabolism

Contains a blend of 18 ingredients, including botanicals and essential micronutrients

Encourages healthy circulation and cardiovascular function

Provides antioxidant protection to support metabolic wellness

Manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility for quality assurance

Easy daily use: two capsules with water, ideally in the morning

Complements an existing healthy cholesterol routine and lifestyle habits

Meeting Consumer Demand for Healthy Cholesterol Support Solutions

Meeting consumer demand for healthy cholesterol solutions requires a comprehensive approach that combines education, quality ingredients, and transparent communication. As awareness about cardiovascular and metabolic health grows, consumers increasingly seek products that not only support healthy cholesterol levels but also promote balanced blood sugar and blood pressure. To address this demand, manufacturers must develop capsule-based dietary supplements that integrate a blend of botanicals and essential micronutrients known for their beneficial effects on heart health and metabolic balance.

A product like ColestZen specifically exemplifies this trend by offering a finished formula designed to support healthy cholesterol levels alongside blood sugar support. Incorporating ingredients such as alpha lipoic acid, mulberry fruit powder, juniper berry powder, and cayenne pepper extract, the supplement targets multiple pathways to enhance cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. The inclusion of amino acids like L-taurine further supports heart function and energy metabolism. However, meeting consumer expectations goes beyond formulation. Brands must ensure manufacturing process standards, including GMP certification and production in FDA-registered facilities, to guarantee safety and efficacy.

Transparent brand materials, including published supplement facts panels, foster trust by allowing consumers to make informed decisions. Moreover, clear communication about potential interactions between supplement ingredients and prescribed medication—such as prescription glucose-lowering medication or blood pressure medication—is vital for user safety. Consumers taking prescription diabetes medication or prescribed medication for cholesterol should consult healthcare professionals before use. Providing accessible colestzen customer support and a fair refund policy, such as a 60-day money-back guarantee, further strengthens consumer confidence.

Ultimately, the key to meeting consumer demand lies in delivering a reliable, well-researched, and safe supplement like ColestZen that complements an existing healthy cholesterol routine. By focusing on metabolic and cardiovascular health holistically, brands can offer effective solutions that resonate with health-conscious individuals seeking natural, supportive options for long-term wellness.

Focus on Wellness Education

ColestZen is more than just a dietary supplement—it’s a comprehensive wellness partner dedicated to helping you understand and support your heart and metabolic health in a holistic way. The brand believes that maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and achieving blood sugar balance isn’t merely about taking pills; it’s about empowering yourself with knowledge on how nutrition, lifestyle choices, and responsible supplement use all integrate to promote cardiovascular and metabolic well-being. To that end, ColestZen offers a wealth of educational resources that explain the fundamentals of heart health, the critical role of metabolic balance, and practical guidance on how to seamlessly incorporate natural support into your daily routine.

The brand emphasizes that true cardiovascular health arises from a multifaceted approach encompassing good nutrition, regular physical activity, effective stress management, and vigilant monitoring of overall health markers. By helping consumers understand how these elements interconnect, ColestZen encourages the development of sustainable habits that support cardiovascular and metabolic wellness over the long term. Importantly, the brand stresses the necessity of using supplements responsibly—particularly for individuals already taking prescribed cholesterol medication, prescription diabetes medication, or blood pressure drugs. ColestZen recommends consulting with healthcare providers before adding its capsule-based dietary supplement to your existing regimen to ensure safety and avoid potential interactions.

Adapting to Today’s Wellness Trends

ColestZen has been thoughtfully formulated to align with the rising consumer demand for natural, effective, and convenient health products that fit modern lifestyles. Its finished colestzen formula specifically reflects a contemporary approach to prevention and maintenance, offering well-rounded cardiovascular and metabolic support in a convenient capsule form designed to integrate effortlessly into busy daily schedules.

Several key wellness trends shape the development and positioning of ColestZen:

Personalized Wellness

Recognizing that every individual’s health journey is unique, ColestZen is designed to support a broad spectrum of wellness goals. Whether your focus is on dietary improvements, increasing physical activity, or managing stress, this finished colestzen formula helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels, supports blood sugar balance, and promotes healthy circulation without disrupting your existing health plan or prescribed medications. This adaptability makes ColestZen a versatile choice for adults over 35 seeking natural support tailored to their personal health needs.

Simple Daily Routine

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining consistent health habits can be challenging. ColestZen’s twice-daily capsule regimen is designed for simplicity and ease of use, with ingredients that begin absorbing immediately to provide timely metabolic and cardiovascular support. This capsule dietary supplement offers a hassle-free way to incorporate essential nutrients into your day, ensuring even the busiest individuals can stay on track with their heart and metabolic health goals.

A Whole-Body Approach

Heart health is intricately connected with overall metabolism, antioxidant status, and circulatory function. ColestZen’s ingredient blend combines nine botanicals—such as mulberry fruit powder, juniper berry powder, cayenne pepper extract, and licorice root extract—with nine essential micronutrients including alpha lipoic acid and L-taurine. These components work synergistically to support the cardiovascular system, promote blood sugar balance, and enhance healthy circulation, illustrating the brand’s commitment to a holistic wellness philosophy that addresses multiple pathways involved in heart and metabolic health.

Honesty and Quality

Building trust with consumers is a cornerstone of ColestZen’s brand ethos. The supplement is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, ensuring adherence to stringent safety and manufacturing process standards. The brand is transparent about its proprietary ingredient blend, refund policies, and customer support channels, providing detailed information that helps users feel confident and well-informed about their purchase. This openness extends to acknowledging the supplement is not a drug and is not intended to replace prescribed cholesterol medication or other prescribed therapies.

Supporting Active, Healthy Lives

ColestZen encourages users to view supplements as one component within a comprehensive health strategy that includes regular exercise, balanced nutrition, proper hydration, and sufficient rest. The brand underscores that maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and metabolic function requires steady, sustainable lifestyle habits supported by targeted nutrition. By aiding in energy management, curbing sugar cravings, and supporting healthy blood pressure, ColestZen contributes to overall cardiovascular and metabolic wellness, helping users sustain an active and vibrant lifestyle.

Built Around You

The development of ColestZen was informed by consumer research and feedback from adults over 35 who seek natural, safe, and effective ways to support heart and metabolic health despite demanding schedules. The brand’s bundle structure offers flexible purchasing options, including multi-bottle packages with bonus guides that provide additional education on artery health and energy management. This user-centric approach ensures that ColestZen delivers both value and support beyond the supplement itself.

Commitment to High Standards

Produced in a facility that meets FDA registration and GMP certification requirements, ColestZen adheres to high manufacturing process standards that prioritize product purity, consistency, and safety. The brand is upfront about potential interactions, particularly for those taking prescription diabetes medication or blood pressure medication, and it offers a clear 60-day money-back guarantee to demonstrate confidence in customer satisfaction. This commitment reflects ColestZen’s dedication to responsible production and consumer trust.

Looking Forward

ColestZen plans to expand its educational offerings, providing ongoing tips and insights on heart health, blood sugar management, natural blood pressure support, and the role of key nutrients like alpha-lipoic acid and amino acids in cardiovascular wellness. The brand’s goal is to empower consumers to make informed health choices and embrace natural options that complement prescribed treatments, fostering confidence and support throughout their wellness journey.

Industry Insight

Health professionals and metabolic and cardiovascular researchers agree that heart and metabolic health depend on a complex interplay of factors including nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and adherence to medical advice. While supplements like ColestZen can offer supportive benefits, they are not substitutes for prescribed medication such as prescribed cholesterol medication or prescription glucose lowering medication. ColestZen advocates for its capsule-based dietary supplement to be used as part of a comprehensive health plan under the guidance of healthcare professionals, emphasizing the importance of awareness regarding potential interactions with prescribed medication.





Availablity

ColestZen is exclusively available through the official ColestZen website, which provides comprehensive product information, current colestzen pricing, bundle options, and shipping details. The site also includes a dedicated shipping policy page and customer support contacts for inquiries, including questions about colestzen shipping internationally. Before starting ColestZen, especially if you are taking prescribed medication or managing health conditions, it is advisable to follow usage guidelines carefully and consult your healthcare provider to ensure safety and compatibility with your existing regimen.

In summary,

ColestZen is a wellness-focused brand offering a finished ColestZen formula designed to support healthy cholesterol levels, balanced blood sugar, and overall cardiovascular wellness. With its emphasis on education, quality manufacturing, transparency, and user empowerment, ColestZen provides a natural, safe, and effective option to complement your long-term health goals and existing healthy cholesterol routine. This capsule-based dietary supplement, containing nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients, supports cardiovascular and metabolic health by promoting healthy circulation, blood sugar balance, and antioxidant protection. By integrating ColestZen into a broader lifestyle approach that includes proper nutrition, exercise, and medical guidance, users can take proactive steps toward maintaining their heart and metabolic health for years to come.

References: https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/burntide-official-announces-2026-across-114600901.html

https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/nativepath-2026-launch-effective-native-143600522.html





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