Changan Automobile Chairman Zhu Huarong Meets with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deepening “In Thailand, For Thailand” Commitment

CHENGDU, China, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the invitation of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), Changan Automobile attended the Thailand-China (Sichuan) Investment and Economic Forum 2026 and the opening ceremony of the Thailand BOI Chengdu Office as the only invited Chinese automotive brand operating in Thailand. Mr. Zhu Huarong, Chairman, Changan Automobile, attended both the forum and the opening ceremony and had a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Industry Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Secretary General of BOI Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand Mr. Zhang Jianwei.



Left: Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Right: Changan Automobile Chairman Zhu Huarong.

Mr. Zhu Huarong presented Changan Automobile’s achievements in Thailand to the Prime Minister, stating that: “Since entering the Thai market in 2023, Changan has recorded cumulative sales of over 41,000 units, contributed more than 1.6 billion baht in taxes, created over 1,900 local jobs, achieved a talent localization rate of nearly 90 percent, and launched 13 NEV models, including the AVATR 07, CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 and CHANGAN NEVO Q05. The Rayong Plant — Changan’s first overseas NEV production base, built with an investment of approximately 9 billion baht — is now manufacturing the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 and CHANGAN NEVO Q05 locally, with exports reaching 18 countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Australia. Thailand will serve as Changan’s regional manufacturing headquarters for Southeast Asia. The company targets annual sales of over 70,000 units in Thailand by 2030 — ranking No. 2 among Chinese brands and No. 4 in the overall market.”

Thai Prime Minister Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul spoke highly of Changan Automobile’s achievements and contributions in Thailand, regarded the company as a key partner in advancing the country’s NEV industry.

At the forum, Wu Xiaokang, Deputy General Manager of the Southeast Asia Business Unit, shared Changan’s investment and operating experience, emphasizing: “Thailand boasts an outstanding ASEAN automotive industry cluster, a well-established parts supply chain, and notable geographical advantages, making it a promising gateway to global right-hand drive markets. Going forward, Changan will stay true to its ‘In Thailand, For Thailand’ commitment, strengthening its regional headquarters operations and striving to become a benchmark overseas investor in the country.”

In April 2026, Changan Group unveiled its “1445” strategic framework at the Global Strategy Launch and Global Partner Conference. The framework reinforces its Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 with a clear ambition: to rank among the top ten global automotive groups by 2030. Marking a strategic shift from “going global” to “putting down roots locally”, the plan moves Changan beyond export-led trade toward more systematic global operations spanning manufacturing, trade, investment, services and sustainability. Within Changan’s global strategy, Southeast Asia stands as a key priority, with Thailand at its core.

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of China–Thailand diplomatic relations, Changan Automobile reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its presence in Thailand, bringing advanced technologies and management expertise to support the country’s local development under the “In Thailand, For Thailand” commitment.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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