XA Investments President Kimbery Flynn Speaks to Shareholders About XFLT Proxy Vote

XFLT Hosts Webinar on Benefits of the King Street Sub-Adviser

XFLT Asks Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” the King Street Sub-Advisory Agreement at Special Meeting on July 30, 2026

CHICAGO, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XA Investments LLC (“XAI”), manager of XAI Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) (the “Fund”), shared an informational webinar featuring XAI President Kimberly Flynn, who spoke directly to XFLT shareholders on the benefits of the new investment sub-advisory agreement among the Fund, XA Investments LLC and Rockford Tower Asset Management, L.L.C. (the “King Street Sub-Adviser”), a wholly owned subsidiary of King Street Capital Management, L.P. (“King Street”) (the “King Street Sub-Advisory Agreement”) in the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders on July 30, 2026.

Flynn stated:

“There’s a number of different benefits, but I’ll focus on what the Board considered, and we’re really happy to talk about the potential positive benefits resulting from a change. Our XA Investments Management team and the Fund Board believe that King Street will benefit the fund in three main ways.

First, it’s a potential increase in distributions, and a potential for improved performance over time.

Second, King Street, their institutional quality investment management track record is significant, and, [third], King Street’s rigorous research and credit analysis, tactical trading capabilities and adaptive approach, so that they can tailor their management to meet each of the fund’s investment objectives is what we thought was important in terms of improving the outcomes for shareholders.”

How to Vote

The Board urges XFLT shareholders to vote “ FOR ” the King Street Sub-Adviser on the WHITE Card. Use one of the following options to vote:

By Internet: Visit the website listed on your WHITE proxy card, enter your control number and follow the simple on-screen instructions.

By Phone: Call the toll-free number listed on your WHITE proxy card.

By Mail: Sign and return the enclosed WHITE proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.



If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares please contact our proxy solicitation firm, Okapi Partners LLC, toll-free at (855) 305-0855 or by email at XAI@OkapiPartners.com.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including product development and market research, marketing and fund management. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages $30 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “may,” “will,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar terms and the negatives of such terms. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Many factors that could materially affect the Fund’s actual results are the performance of the portfolio of securities held by the Fund, the conditions in the U.S. and international financial and other markets, the price at which Fund shares trade in the public markets and other factors. Although the Fund believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Fund’s future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. Except for the Fund’s ongoing obligations under the federal securities laws, the Fund does not intend, and the Fund undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please refer to the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Media Contact:

XA Investments LLC

Kim Shepherd

Senior Consultant

kshepherd@xainvestments.com

312-623-5123

www.xainvestments.com

Prosek Partners

Pro-XAI@Prosek.com