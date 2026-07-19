Airtripmaker is Launching its travel platform with a Newly Redesigned Website by introducing enhanced coverage for Travel Service

Germantown, Maryland, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtripmaker, a leader in Travel Industry, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.airtripmaker.com. The new site features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help visitors to find flight tickets to Nepal, Singapore, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, China, Middle East & Many More.

The newly redesigned website is part of Airtripmaker’s ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, expanding our digital presence. The updated platform offers a more engaging and responsive layout, ensuring a seamless user experience whether visitors are browsing on a desktop or mobile device.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our new website to our customers and partners," said Sam. "We designed the new platform with our users in mind. The streamlined navigation and enhanced resources will make it easier for visitors to find exactly what they are looking for and connect with our team."

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and search the newly modern sections

1. Flights to India

2. USA to India Business Class Travel

3. Business Class Air Tickets

4. First Class Air Tickets

5. Canada to India Flights

6. Flights to Mumbai

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, China and rest international destinations. The company's mission is to make premium air travel accessible by leveraging technology and industry partnerships to secure competitive rates on business class tickets. With comprehensive route coverage from major North American & Canadian cities.