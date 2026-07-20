Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears Sell Out As Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $200,000

MONACO CITY, Monaco, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward the next major market cycle as Bitcoin price prediction forecasts begin discussing whether BTC could eventually reach $200,000. Bitcoin remains the market leader, but its size is also pushing traders to examine earlier-stage crypto opportunities before public-market price discovery begins.





AlphaPepe is entering that conversation as its presale moves closer to selling out. The project has now raised more than $2 million, attracted over 10,300 holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02158.

Launch preparations are underway, a second independent audit has been secured through Coinsult with a high score, and the team has confirmed that details of a fourth centralized exchange partnership will be announced soon.

AlphaPepe Presale Passes $2M as Final Window Tightens

AlphaPepe has now raised more than $2 million and built a community of over 10,300 holders before its exchange launch.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02158. That price remains fixed during the active stage, but it will not remain available once the remaining allocation closes.

This is where the urgency begins. Three CEX partnerships have already been announced, a fourth is coming soon, and the project is moving through launch preparations while buyers can still enter before open-market trading begins.

Once $ALPE reaches public price discovery, liquidity, exchange activity and market demand will determine the price.

Second Coinsult Audit Strengthens the Launch Setup

AlphaPepe has completed its second independent audit through Coinsult and received a high audit score.

The review adds another layer of external security assessment around the $ALPE token and its smart-contract infrastructure. It also gives prospective buyers more information to examine before participating in the presale.

AlphaSwap AI DEX Remains the Core Product Story

AlphaPepe is being developed as more than a standalone meme coin. The project already has AlphaSwap Early Access live, giving users an early look at its AI-powered decentralized exchange ecosystem supported by the $ALPE token.

AlphaSwap combines decentralized token trading with AI-assisted tools designed to help users assess market conditions, review token risks and make more informed decisions before executing a swap.

AlphaRouter is now being developed as the advanced routing layer behind the exchange. It will compare multiple liquidity paths before a transaction is completed, helping AlphaSwap identify more efficient routes and improve execution across available pools.

Cross-chain bridging is expected to follow after AlphaRouter goes live, allowing AlphaSwap to expand beyond single-chain trading and connect users with liquidity across additional blockchain networks.

Fourth CEX Partnership Announcement Coming Soon

AlphaPepe has already announced three centralized exchange partnerships, and the team has confirmed that a fourth partnership announcement is coming soon.

The exchange has not yet been named publicly. Buyers should rely only on AlphaPepe’s official website and verified social channels until the full announcement is released.

FINAL30 Gives Buyers 30% Extra Tokens

AlphaPepe has activated a limited-time offer while launch preparations are underway.

Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens. The bonus is added to the standard token allocation available through an eligible purchase.

The FINAL30 campaign is available only for a limited period and may end as AlphaPepe moves closer to completing the presale.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Road to $200,000

Bitcoin price prediction forecasts continue to examine whether BTC could eventually reach $200,000 during another major market expansion.

The target remains speculative and would require sustained institutional demand, stronger global liquidity and enough new capital to move Bitcoin toward a market valuation of roughly $4 trillion.

Bitcoin still offers the strongest liquidity, recognition and market history in crypto. However, its size changes the percentage-upside equation.

AlphaPepe is operating at a different point in the cycle. Bitcoin already has a global chart, established liquidity and visible resistance levels. AlphaPepe remains in presale before public-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has raised more than $2 million, passed 10,300 holders, completed its second Coinsult audit and confirmed that a fourth CEX partnership announcement is approaching.

The presale price remains $0.02158, but the window is closing as launch preparations move forward.

Eligible buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra tokens while the limited-time campaign remains active.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for $200,000?

Bitcoin could potentially reach $200,000 if institutional demand, market liquidity and wider adoption continue to grow. The target remains speculative and would require Bitcoin to reach a market value of roughly $4 trillion.

Is the AlphaPepe presale closing soon?

Yes. AlphaPepe has raised more than $2 million, passed 10,300 holders and is moving through launch preparations. The current price is $0.02158, while purchases of $100 or more can receive 30% extra tokens using promo code FINAL30 for a limited time.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30707cf6-b64d-4424-88ea-2dc2ba20ebd8