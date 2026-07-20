WePlay Teams Up with Emirati Animated IP Freej for a Middle East Neighborhood Adventure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a social entertainment app for young users worldwide, has teamed up with Freej, the Emirati animated IP, to create a themed in-app experience inspired by Dubai neighborhood culture, local storytelling, and online adventure. Centered on a "Golden Realm" journey, the collaboration brings themed towns, bazaar-style scenes, character interactions, virtual gifts, avatar accessories, and room effects into WePlay's online social spaces.





Created by Mohammed Saeed Harib, Freej is an Emirati CGI animated series set around a neighborhood in modern Dubai. The word "Freej" means "neighborhood" in Emirati Arabic, a concept that naturally connects with WePlay's focus on helping users build light, playful connections through multiplayer games, voice-based interaction, virtual rooms, and themed online events.

In the campaign, users can explore fantasy locations such as moonlit ruins, a sacred hall, hidden islands, desert landscapes, ocean scenes, and red cliffs while collecting adventure clues and unlocking themed titles, badges, outfits, avatar frames, and room interaction effects. The experience also includes themed virtual gifts, voice-room interaction, blessing-style messages, and social sharing, encouraging users to take part in the story together.

For WePlay, Freej carries a familiar sense of neighborhood humor, everyday warmth, and community memory for audiences in the region. By bringing that cultural texture into an online entertainment setting, WePlay aims to offer Arabic-speaking users and related communities a localized social experience built around play, character storytelling, and shared discovery. The campaign also reflects WePlay's broader approach to localized content: pairing familiar cultural symbols with simple ways for users to gather, react, and participate inside the app.

"Freej represents neighborhood stories and local humor that many users in the Middle East recognize," said a WePlay project representative. "WePlay believes games and interactive experiences can help young people express themselves, share joy, and build connections. Through this collaboration, we hope to create an online space where users can play, explore, and create shared memories together."

About WePlay

WePlay is a social entertainment app operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD. Guided by its mission to bring joy and friends to young people around the world, WePlay offers multiplayer games, voice interaction, virtual rooms, and themed online events that help users connect through shared play.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

Official News: https://weplayapp.com/news-article/2Op9J3iq

WePlay Official Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WePlay_official/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fcc15cf-172f-47d5-b8c5-235ce2ecc9cc