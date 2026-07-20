EVA LIVE TARGETS A $3 TRILLION GLOBAL DEFENSE, SATELLITE AND AI INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AIRBEAM WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES

Proposed acquisition brings access to more than 260 patents and advanced millimeter-wave semiconductor technology built upon a technology lineage that benefited from more than $150 million in cumulative research, development and commercialization investment, accelerating Eva Defense's vision for autonomous drone swarms, resilient military communications, smart cities and future space infrastructure.

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI), a leading artificial intelligence technology company, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a controlling 51% interest in Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc., with an option to acquire the remaining 49%, in a transaction valuing Airbeam at approximately US$16 million.

The proposed acquisition positions Eva Live at the convergence of three of the fastest-growing technology sectors in the world—autonomous defense systems, AI communications infrastructure, and satellite networking—markets the Company believes collectively represent a $3 trillion global opportunity over the coming decades.

Airbeam Wireless Technologies is a wireless semiconductor company delivering 60GHz connectivity solutions for next-generation wireless networks and autonomous systems. Founded in 2019, the company acquired a a product portfolio from Lattice Semiconductor that includes access to more than 260 patents and semiconductor design assets covering WiHD, WiGig and advanced millimeter-wave technologies.

According to Airbeam's historical documentation, the technology lineage represented by these assets traces back more than two decades and benefited from more than $150 million in cumulative research, development and commercialization investment across pioneering work at the University of California, Berkeley's Berkeley Wireless Research Center, SiBeam, Silicon Image, Lattice Semiconductor, and related technology programs. Airbeam's wireless modules deliver multi-gigabit wireless backhaul capable of supporting real-time AI processing at the edge and high-bandwidth networking for both defense and commercial applications. The company has also developed smart city infrastructure through its Mesh Smart platform, advanced wireless sensing technologies, and is a major contributor to the world's largest decentralized OpenRoaming network, ROAM.



Eva Live believes the proposed acquisition represents a transformational step in the Company's strategy to build one of the world's leading artificial intelligence and autonomous systems companies by combining advanced AI with next-generation wireless communications capable of supporting defense, commercial and future space applications.

Building the Communications Backbone for Autonomous Warfare

Modern warfare is rapidly entering an era where autonomous systems will define operational superiority. The lessons emerging from conflicts around the world have demonstrated that the future of military capability will depend not only on intelligent autonomous platforms, but on communications networks capable of operating in highly contested electromagnetic environments.

Through Eva Defense, the Company intends to combine Airbeam's advanced beamforming technology with Eva Live's artificial intelligence platform to develop a next-generation communications architecture for autonomous drone swarms.

Unlike conventional omnidirectional radio systems, Airbeam's highly directional millimeter-wave technology is designed to establish secure, adaptive, high-bandwidth communications between autonomous systems while supporting distributed mesh networking. Combined with Eva's AI, future autonomous platforms are expected to dynamically establish communication paths, reroute around disruptions, synchronize missions in real time, optimize network topology and coordinate complex swarm operations with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Eva believes this architecture has the potential to significantly improve the resilience, bandwidth and intelligence of autonomous communications operating in contested environments while enabling entirely new classes of autonomous military capability.

Built on More Than $150 Million of Engineering Innovation

Behind Airbeam's technology is one of the most remarkable development stories in modern wireless communications.

The platform traces its origins to pioneering millimeter-wave research at the University of California, Berkeley's Berkeley Wireless Research Center, where engineers demonstrated that commercially viable 60GHz semiconductor communications could become a reality. That innovation was commercialized through SiBeam, advanced by Silicon Image, expanded by Lattice Semiconductor, strengthened through Qualcomm's broader millimeter-wave ecosystem and ultimately became part of Airbeam's intellectual property portfolio.

According to Airbeam's historical documentation, the technology portfolio acquired by Airbeam represents more than two decades of engineering, product development and commercialization efforts, supported by over $150 million of cumulative investment. Rather than starting from scratch, Eva Live is acquiring a mature technology platform with proven engineering heritage, extensive intellectual property and years of validation. The Company believes this dramatically accelerates its roadmap by providing a foundation that would otherwise require substantial capital, time and technical expertise to replicate.

From the Battlefield to Space

Eva believes the same communications technologies transforming autonomous defense systems today have the potential to become foundational infrastructure for tomorrow's space economy.

As satellite constellations continue expanding into tens of thousands of spacecraft, highly directional millimeter-wave networking could enable neighboring satellites to exchange massive amounts of data while minimizing interference and maximizing bandwidth efficiency. Eva believes technologies of this nature could support future inter-satellite networking architectures for large commercial constellations, including systems similar to those deployed by SpaceX's Starlink network.

Looking beyond Earth orbit, the Company also believes advanced beamforming and autonomous wireless mesh networking could become an important component of future lunar infrastructure. Permanent lunar habitats, autonomous mining systems, robotic exploration vehicles, scientific installations and manufacturing facilities will require resilient, high-speed communications networks capable of operating without extensive wired infrastructure. Eva believes Airbeam's technology platform provides an opportunity to explore communications solutions for these future environments.

While these applications represent long-term opportunities, the Company believes the underlying engineering principles supporting next-generation autonomous defense systems may also play an important role in the future expansion of humanity's communications infrastructure beyond Earth.

Accelerating Eva Defense

Following completion of the proposed acquisition, Eva Defense intends to accelerate development across several strategic initiatives, including:

AI-powered autonomous drone swarm communications

Advanced beamforming and adaptive wireless networking

Distributed autonomous mesh communications

Edge AI infrastructure for military and commercial autonomous systems

Smart city wireless infrastructure

Satellite networking technologies

Future lunar communications infrastructure



Eva believes the proposed acquisition represents another significant milestone in its strategy to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, resilient communications and advanced defense technologies.

Leadership Commentary

"Artificial intelligence will define the next generation of autonomous systems—but intelligence alone isn't enough," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live. "Those systems must communicate securely, instantly and intelligently. Airbeam brings us access to more than 260 patents built upon a technology lineage that benefited from over hundread and fifty million dollars of engineering and innovation over the past two decades. We believe that foundation gives Eva Defense an extraordinary opportunity to build the communications backbone for autonomous drone swarms, resilient military networks, smart cities, satellite constellations and eventually infrastructure beyond Earth. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of building the AI communications backbone for the next generation of connected autonomous systems."

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company developing advanced AI platforms across autonomous systems, defense technologies, intelligent communications and digital infrastructure. Through its Eva Defense subsidiary, the Company is focused on building AI-powered technologies for next-generation autonomous systems, resilient communications and advanced defense applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe” “target”, “budget”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “seeks”, or “scheduled to” and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live

Website: @eva.live

Instagram: @eva.liveinc

Facebook: @evaliveinc

X: @evaliveinc1

LinkedIn: @eva-live

Youtube: @evaliveinc