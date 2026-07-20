Luotea Plc

Investor News

20 July 2026 at 9:00 a.m.



Luotea Plc will publish its Half-Year Financial Report on 6 August 2026

Luotea Plc will publish its Half-Year Financial Report on Thursday, 6 August 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.luotea.com

Luotea will host a webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on 6 August 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The briefing, held in English, will be hosted by CEO Antti Niitynpää and CFO Mika Stirkkinen.

Webcast

Please join the webcast via this link.

LUOTEA PLC

For more information

Antti Niitynpää, CEO, Luotea, antti.niitynpaa@luotea.com

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, Luotea, mika.stirkkinen@luotea.com

Luotea IR, ir@luotea.com



Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com