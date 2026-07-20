AKVA group ASA: Second quarter 2026 trading update

AKVA group ASA (“AKVA” or the “Company”) will publish its financial reports for the second quarter 2026 on 14 August. Today and as part of the ongoing strategic review, the Company provides a trading update for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026. The strategic review is expected to be concluded during the fall, in line with previous communications.

AKVA delivered solid results in Q2 2026, supported by a strong order intake and robust order backlog. Revenue amounted to NOK 1,189 million, while EBITDA reached NOK 179 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15.0%. EBIT was NOK 111 million, representing an EBIT margin of 9.4%. Order intake for the quarter totaled NOK 1,345 million and the order backlog stood at NOK 2,997 million as of 30 June 2026.

Q2 2026 highlights (Q2 2025 figures in brackets)

Revenue in Q2 2026 increased by 2% to NOK 1,189 million (NOK 1,167 million), supported by sustained high activity levels across the group and strong execution in the Land Based segment, which delivered revenue of NOK 326 million

EBITDA of NOK 179 million (NOK 145 million), an increase of NOK 34 million or 23% compared to Q2 2025

EBIT of NOK 111 million (NOK 89 million), an increase of NOK 22 million or 25% compared to Q2 2025

The improvement in profitability was driven by economies of scale, a favorable product mix within the Sea Based segment, and continued strong project execution in the Land Based segment

Order intake increased by 28% to NOK 1,345 million (NOK 1,052 million), contributing to an order backlog of NOK 2,997 million (NOK 2,712 million) at the end of Q2 2026.

Of the total order backlog, 46% relates to the Land Based segment, providing strong revenue visibility going forward

Positive commercial momentum across all business areas, supported by an active and robust pipeline, providing a solid basis for future growth

CEO comment

“Q2 2026 reflected the continued strong commercial momentum across all business segments for AKVA. We are pleased with the strong order intake and development of the order backlog, which provides a strong foundation for the rest of the year and into 2027”.

Knut Nesse, Chief Executive Officer

Dated: 20 July 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

Contracts

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com (rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act