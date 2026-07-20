Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 13 July to 16 July 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 273,159 own shares at an average price of NOK 345.0364 per share.

The second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 13 July OSE 92,000 339.4706 31,231,295.20 CEUX TQEX 14 July OSE 88,000 352.8504 31,050,835.20 CEUX TQEX 15 July OSE CEUX TQEX 16 July OSE 93,159 343.1518 31,967,678.54 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 273,159 345.0364 94,249,808.94 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 3,261,816 334.4141 1,090,797,281.73 CEUX TQEX Total 3,261,816 334.4141 1,090,797,281.73 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,534,975 335.2349 1,185,047,090.66 CEUX TQEX Total 3,534,975 335.2349 1,185,047,090.66



Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,255,775 own shares, corresponding to 0.60% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 3,534,975 own shares, corresponding to 0.15% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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