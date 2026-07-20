Pulsar Helium Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

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CASCAIS, Portugal, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on July 17, 2026.

Results of the Meeting:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at six (6). Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 61,901,894 99.27 % 455,683 0.73 %



The nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated June 15, 2026, (the “Information Circular”) were re-elected as directors of Pulsar. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Neil Herbert 59,149,582 98.69 % 785,358 1.31 % Thomas Abraham-James 59,598,306 99.44 % 336,634 0.56 % Jón Ferrier 59,531,009 99.33 % 403,929 0.67 % Doris Meyer 59,417,927 99.14 % 517,011 0.86 % Dan O’Brien 59,572,490 99.40 % 362,449 0.60 % Stephen Ranzini 59,654,017 99.53 % 280,924 0.47 %



Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 61,970,472 99.38 % 387,105 0.62 %



The renewal of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, as described in the Information Circular, was approved by the shareholders of the Company by ordinary resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 51,570,887 86.04 % 8,364,052 13.96 %



Approval of amendments of the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Information Circular, was approved by the shareholders of the Company by ordinary resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 51,545,020 86.00 % 8,389,919 14.00 %



Shareholders of the Company approved the increase in the fixed reserve of the Equity Incentive Plan to 18,000,000 from the previous fixed reserve of 7,414,028, an increase of 10,585,972. The Company’s Equity Incentive Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the “Awards”) granted under the fixed Equity Incentive Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance a fixed number of Common Shares of up to 18,000,000.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

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